Fortnite: SypherPK and Ninja share their views on Aim Assist

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is currently almost halfway through its Marvel-themed superhero season.

The current season has so far received plaudits from various professionals and casual gamers for its range of exciting new characters and skins, as well as for providing a wholesome gaming experience.

However, one major area which remains a source of constant debate is that of Aim Assist, with many Fortnite pros sharing a wide range of opinions on the matter in the past:

Aim assist ruined Fortnite for M&K players looks like we need to find a new game unlucky — Tfue (@TTfue) May 17, 2020

Bunch of Fortnite gamers talking about controller aim assist (on pc not console), wanted to leave my 2 cents. Please watch the whole video before commenting or leaving hate. pic.twitter.com/MnuCAF4Ju9 — Ninja (@Ninja) May 18, 2020

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the most notable names to share his opinions on Aim assist and its pros and cons for controller players vis a vis Mouse & Keyboard. In a recent Fortnite stream with Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, the duo spoke about Aim assist in context with Chapter 2 Season 4.

SypherPK and Ninja share their views on Aim assist in Fortnite

[Timestamp: 2:58]

In a highlights clip posted by FNSpotlight on YouTube, Ninja and SypherPK discuss the topic of Aim assist in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 in detail.

Sypher begins by saying:

The aim assist is not what it was, it's like a lot more balanced . They nerfed the SMG's and AR's, it's 1.5 headshot multiplier , there's no more strong SMG's anymore, like they're all way weaker than the old ones but they also did like adjust aim assist .

I'm of the theory that aim assist will either be too weak or too strong ..I don't really think you can find a perfect balance and right now it's like on the weaker side of things.

To this, Ninja replies:

On PC, that's where it should be , bro if you want full-strength aim assist , go play on your Xbox and Playstations.

Sypher backs up his point by elaborating further on the current state of Aim assist in Fortnite:

I don't see a lot of people complaining about what they're working with right now ..I've seen very less complaints about aim assist's strength or or weakness which probably means it's in a decent spot .

Ninja eventually sums up their discussion with the following points:

I want controller players to be able to play the game at the top level where it's not broken right, where it's not dumb , where you just can't hit shots but like it is such a crutch , it's like such a f******g advantage. Next gen players should be competing against Xbox or Playstation, PC needs its own lobby.