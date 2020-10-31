Fortnite: “The biggest event they’ve ever done” planned for near future according to recent leaks

While this season of Fortnite has been much less leaky than previous seasons, it has certainly had its fair share of leaked content. According to @iFireMonkey on Twitter, Epic is planning a major event that will “change the future of Fortnite.” We don’t know too much about what’s going on, but there is some leaked information to go off of.

In a recent Zoom call with Geoff Keighley and Donald Mustard, a few hints had been revealed about the future of Fortnite.



This info comes from a source who would like to remain anonymous however is credible. pic.twitter.com/RAAtSVIF4f — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 28, 2020

What does it mean to “change the future of Fortnite”

While this kind of statement sounds big and exciting, it’s important to point out that it’s also technically meaningless. Nothing planned by Epic could result in changing the future of Fortnite because they control the future of Fortnite. Unless their plan is to develop a system that involves Epic losing significant control over their game, then the future of Fortnite is and always will be a planned sequence of events controlled by a multi-billion dollar company.

However, while this phrase is nonsubstantive, it isn’t something they would use lightly either. Therefore, we can at least infer that whatever they have planned here, they must hope it at least lives up to the hype they are generating.

The other noteworthy mention in this batch of Fortnite leaks is the reveal that Troy Baker had been brought in for a new recording session. Baker is currently one of the most well known names in game voice acting, and his talent is usually reserved for key roles that are expected to stand out. In Fortnite, Baker has already voiced John Jones for The Device event, which suggests the characters return.

When will this event take place?

We don’t know much about exactly when Epic intends to start whatever Fortnite event they have planned. However, the leaks do mention that there will be some kind of announcement at The Game Awards on December 10th. That would imply that whatever event this is, it will start some time after that date.

Currently, we believe that the current season of Fortnite will end at the end of November, placing this event at the beginning of Season 5 if everything goes as planned. Therefore, it’s likely that whatever Epic is alluding to, it won’t have anything to do with the current Marvel crossover, or will be only loosely related.

Be sure to check it out on December 10th to figure out exactly what could be so big as to change the future of Fortnite.