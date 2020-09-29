Every week, Fortnite players get a new set of challenges that they can complete to gain XP. Apart from the normal challenges, Fortnite also has various secret challenges that are regularly added to the game. The recent v14.20 update added three new secret challenges to the map.

The first two challenges, ‘The Aftermath’ and ‘The Lair’, require players to go to two specific locations of the map. You can look at the guide given in this article for help with them. The third secret challenge requires Fortnite players to go to five different locations on the map.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know in order to complete Fortnite’s secret Downfall challenge.

Fortnite: The Downfall secret challenge guide and trap locations

First and foremost, you need to complete ‘The Lair’ challenge by going to the ghost house POI towards the east of Weeping Woods. All you need to do is visit the gnomes’ evil lair in the basement. You can look at the following video for further help.

Once you complete the mission, you will receive 20,000 XP, which makes the challenge worth the trouble. However, the third Downfall secret challenge fetches you 60,000 XP. Players need to go to five specific locations in order to disarm the traps. The locations are scattered around the map.

The first trap is down at Misty Meadows. It can be found underneath the bridge that connects the two parts of the POI.

Image Credits: Forbes

The second trap is at Holly Hedges, in the garden area near some shelves.

Image Credits: Forbes

The third trap can be found towards the east of Sweaty sands, outside the hotel.

Image Credits: Epic Games

The fourth trap is towards at Craggy Cliffs, beneath a structure towards the north of the location.

Image Credits: Forbes

Finally, the fifth trap can be found by a pipe at Steamy Stacks, towards the north of the POI.

Image Credits: Forbes

You can have a look at the following picture to get a better idea.

Image Credits: games-guides.com

To complete the challenge, all you need to do is disarm the traps by pressing the interact button when near them. Completing the challenge fetches you a tidy 60,000 XP. Fortnite players can look at the following video for further help.