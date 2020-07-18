Fortnite: The One Percent team spars with a 100 of their fans

Earlier this month, we talked about the all-new One Percent team and their elaborate Twitter announcement. The Fortnite team initially consisted of Randumb, Nicks, Kiwiz, Formula, Razz and Aeolus. However, a new member has now been added to the roster.

Credit: youtube.com

The newest addition comes in the form of Fortnite streamer Disc, who joins the team as a Content Creator. Disc has around 716k subscribers on his YouTube channel, and does not currently stream on Twitch.

You can look at his emotionally charged response in the video below. It was posted on the official One Percent YouTube channel:

On 17th July, The One Percent team (without the new recruit) sparred with a hundred fans in a Custom Squad match. Let's take a look at what all happened in the game.

Fortnite: 100 fans vs One Percent

As the match starts, the team is straight away confronted with heavy fire from the enemies. The squad lands at a distance from each other, around the gas station near Steamy Shacks. The initial plan was to land at Steamy Shacks, but the location was already crowded with players.

Credit: youtube.com

During the initial moments of the match, we see Randumb running around and getting shot at without a gun, after which the team seems to regroup. From there, they make their way to the Risky Reels. After coming across an opponent or two, they reach 'The Authority', which is right at the centre of the Fortnite map.

Here, the One Percent team takes out a few opponents, including a squad that is hiding at the top of the Agency. The four Fortnite players start moving towards the zone and eliminate two players near the Lazy Lake. The zone then ends at the Catty Corner.

The original One Percent Team.

Towards the end, four different squads are left with one player each, including One Percent's Kiwiz. He eliminates two, but fails to finish off the final enemy.

You can watch the entire video below: