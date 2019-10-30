Fortnite: Top 5 streamers in the game right now

Chapter 2 has been launched.

Fortnite Battle Royale changed the gaming scene when it was released back in 2017. It has become the most played game since its release. The game has evolved into a big part of pop culture and millions of people are a part of it.

One reason the game has reached such heights is because of the streaming community. Fortnite was the most-viewed game on Twitch in 2018. The game had a total viewership of a staggering 1.10 B on Twitch last year. The game gave birth to new streamers, and many popular streamers from other genres joined the Fortnite hype train.

The streaming scene in Fortnite is still growing, and every day a new streamer rises. However, some streamers rule the roost by far. They are the frontrunners in the Fortnite streaming community.

Here are top 5 Fortnite streamers right now-

1# Nickeh30

Nickeh30 recently moved to Twitch

Nickeh30 is one of the most recognizable faces in the Fortnite community. He produces family-friendly content, and most of his streams are very relaxing. NIckeh30 is also very talented and often makes his fans laugh with his hilarious plays.

Although he now streams on Twitch, he still updates his YouTube channel with his stream highlights. He has 593,913 followers on Twitch and around 4.7M subscribers on YouTube.

2# Dakotaz

Dakotaz has over 4M followers on Twitch

Many fans consider Dakotaz to be the original king of the Fortnite streaming community. He has been in the scene for a long time now, and everybody respects him. He has a down-to-earth personality and he produces quality content. Dakotaz made his name because of his sniping abilities, and he held the title of the best sniper for a long time. He has 4,131,505 followers on Twitch and 3M subscribers on YouTube.

3# NICKMERCS

NICKMERCS has joined Faze Clan

Nickmercs is the only streamer on this list who exclusively streams on Console. Although most of the Fortnite community is dominated by PC players, NICKMERCS has stayed true to his console community. He held the record for most kills by a squad in a game( 55) which was later broken.

He currently holds the record of most kills by a duo in a game (46). Apart from streaming, he is also a bodybuilder and often does bodybuilding streams. He has 3,094,178 followers on Twitch and 1.95M subscribers on YouTube.

2# Tfue

Tfue is one the most popular streamers

When it comes to pure skills and talent, Tfue is one of the best. He rose to prominence last year after he killed Ninja 1 vs 1. Since then, Tfue has never looked back. He has taken part in the Fortnite World Cup and won one of the majors. Tfue gets the highest concurrent viewership on Twitch, and he has collaborated with many big brands.

1# Ninja

Ninja is the face of Mixer.

Ninja is the first streamer that comes to mind whenever anybody talks about Fortnite. He has built his entire brand around the game and now is one of the biggest streamers on the planet. He was the most viewed streamer on Twitch in 2018.

He has collaborated with popular celebrities such as Drake and Travis Scott in the past. However, Ninja made a shocking move to Mixer earlier this year and only streams on Mixer now. He has 2,545,747 followers on Mixer and astonishing 22M subscribers on YouTube.