Fortnite: Typical Gamer challenges his girlfriend for a million V-Bucks 

Popular Canadian YouTuber, Andre Rebelo, known as Typical Gamer, is famous for streaming Rockstar biggies- Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption in the past.

However, his recent Fortnite videos have been a massive hit with fans and often feature a variety of unique challenges on his new YouTube channel- TG Plays.

He is one of the few YouTubers who continue to post fun Fortnite content regularly and recently even crossed 1 million subscribers on his new channel.

1 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS! Thanks for all the support on the new channel! <3



Big shoutout to @SamaraRedway for all the help, editing master @HeyNarwhal and thumbnail guru @iFlashDesigns! pic.twitter.com/ozVHEWeALD — Typical Gamer (@TypicalGamer) July 27, 2020

He often posts videos featuring his girlfriend, Samara Redway, who is also a popular streamer herself with 374K followers on YouTube.

In their latest video, Typical Gamer challenged Samara to a classic Fortnite 1V1 Creative duel, spread over 20 rounds, with a gold mine awaiting the winner- a staggering 1 million V-Bucks!

Typical Gamer places a million V-Bucks on the line

This is not the first time that Typical Gamer has placed V-Bucks on the line with his girlfriend, having lost a 100,000 V-Bucks to her the last time around.

However, he ended up forsaking only 60,000 V-Bucks, with 40,000 still due.

Check out their previous challenge video:

With that particular memory still fresh in his mind, Typical Gamer begins by stating that he has agreed to raise the stakes even further this time around by putting a million V-Bucks up for grabs.

To claim a million V-Bucks, all his girlfriend has to do is eliminate and beat him once over the span of 20 rounds in Fortnite Creative mode.

If he wins, then he simply gets to keep the 40,000 V-Bucks pending and their due will be considered cleared.

Before the challenge officially ensues, he addressed sceptical viewers and said:

"I know, I know...it's super risky, but I'm gonna try my hardest to win and sometimes you gotta risk it all."

He then goes on to make his exact proposal and explained the rules to Samara, who agrees to the terms and states that she would love to 'make it rain' if she gets her hands on a million V-Bucks.

Fortnite Creative: 20 rounds

From dodging RPGs to rocket rides and intense building, the first few rounds are a flurry of activity as Samara honed her 1V1 skills in an attempt to eliminate her boyfriend.

After trailing 0-6 to Typical Gamer after 6 rounds, the latter stopped for a mock mid-game interview, asking Samara to share her thoughts about her performance so far:

"You know what....I'm feeling pretty good so far. I feel that I have grown as a competitive player so far over the course of the last...little bit and I fell like I'm ready for Worlds in 2027, so look out World!"

When Samara came ridiculously close to eliminating him, Typical Gamer freaked out, barely managing to survive on low health as he somehow eked out a win.

"I was so scared there...I should have put a heart rate monitor because I'm actually stressed."

The following rounds witnessed a brief interruption when a kid crashed their game, much to their amusement.

Following a few nervy finishes, where Typical Gamer marvelled at Samara's 'Pokemon-like evolving' strategy, he managed to somehow hold his own and come out unscathed at the end of 20 rounds of intense gameplay.

With that, his debt of 40,000 V-Bucks is finally cleared as he promises several more fun challenges in the near future.

Here is Samara's final takeaway on almost eliminating Typical Gamer:

"You were a little iffy a few times....I need to learn how to edit...once I learn how to edit, it's OVER for you."

You can take a look at the video below, where Typical Gamer challenges his girlfriend Samara for a million V-Bucks in Fortnite: