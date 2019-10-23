Fortnite Update: Devs tweak health bugs at Slurpy Swamp

Slurpy Swamp (Image: Epic Games)

Epic Games had rolled out a new map into Fortnite alongside the launch of Chapter 2 Season 1 and Slurpy Swamp is one of the various new points of interests in it. It has been a very desirable one for fans because of its exclusive healing and shield-providing tendencies.

The water present at Slurpy Swamp is capable of restoring the health and shield of players gradually. The large drum, or the Slurp Barrels at the location, are filled with Slurp Juice that optimizes health when players destroy them.

Health Exploit at Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite

Just lost a squad arena game because the last guy was healing In slurpy swamps, this game is a joke 😂 — EV Oraclles🎃 (@OracIIes) October 18, 2019

Last week saw players reporting a healing exploit at Slurpy Swamp. A bug reportedly allowed players to keep healing at the POI and helped them survive the storm. Many players were disappointed as they lost to health exploiters, who kept healing themselves at Slurpy.

Hey @FortniteGame you guys have a little ( HUGE ) bug at Slurpy Swamps



It allows you to keep healing up! and you literally can not die! if you guys could fix this it would mean a lot, Thank you! pic.twitter.com/RqTY2sCYaO — 👻 Astro (@AstroIoxy) October 18, 2019

A no-heal bug at Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite

Post the health exploit, many players posted on social media that Epic Games had patched out the healing powers of Slurpy Swamps. Recently, many from the Fortnite-playing community have been reporting bugs at Slurpy Swamp. The point of interest, reportedly, was neither increasing players' health nor their shield. A lot of them took it to social media including Twitter and Reddit to share their grievances.

@FortniteStatus At Slurpy Swamp, the shield barrels there are not working properly. When I break it, it would not give me shields. Pls fix this. I’m a mobile IOS player. Thanks. — Yeet (@Yeet53354099) October 20, 2019

Epic responds to the bug at Slurpy and fixes it

On October 22, 2019, Fortnite's official service account 'Fortnite Status' on Twitter responded to the bug issues reported by numerous players assuring that they have taken note of it. "We're currently working to resolve Slurp Barrels not healing or giving Shield when destroyed. We'll update you when we resolve this" the tweet read.

Slurpy Swamp has recalled the defective Slurp Barrels and put out a better batch.



Slurp Barrels will again heal/give Shield when destroyed! pic.twitter.com/eKPnbsRwkJ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 22, 2019

True to their word, the Fortnite devs have finally fixed the bug. Fortnite's service account's tweet, after the update, read, "Slurpy Swamp has recalled the defective Slurp Barrels and put out a better batch. Slurp Barrels will again heal/give Shield when destroyed!"

