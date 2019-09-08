Fortnite update: Early highlights of the v10.30 update

Fortnite (Image source: Epic Games)

Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite Battle Royale, have recently put out changes for the rewards scaling in Twine Peaks in a blogpost on the official Fortnite website. The post mentioned that the Fortnite team was highlighting a few changes that are coming to the top end of Twine Peaks in the v10.30 update.

Twine Peaks Rewards

The patch apropos of rewards on the website read as follows:

Twine Peaks 100+ 4 Player Missions will be getting a rewards buff! Pure Drop of Rain are receiving a 25% increase for PL 140 Non-4 Player Missions (Example: if you would have earned 64 Pure Drop of Rain before, now you will earn 80 Pure Drop of Rain)

Evolution material rewards have been increased for all 4 Player Missions over PL 100, with PL 140 missions receiving an additional increase in rewards on top of the general improvement to evolution material Drop. Check out some specific examples below:

A 4 Player Mission that would have rewarded 168 Pure Drop of Rain in a PL 108 zone prior to the 10.30 update will now reward 256 Pure Drop of Rain.

A 4 Player Mission that would have rewarded 168 Pure Drop of Rain in a PL 140 zone prior to the 10.30 update will now reward 320 Pure Drop of Rain.

Note: These are just examples, you may find yourself earning more or less than these examples depending on how many badges you earn during a mission.

Mission Badges & Mission Rewards

The official note has mentioned that earning badges at Twine Peaks will increase the number of rewards one can earn and that completing bonus objectives or badges for "for combat, building, and utility," would increase the total number of rewards one will earn upon subsequent completion of missions.

Every badge earned in the course of completing a mission will count and will make a difference. According to Fortnite's official blogpost, the values of badges will differ from mission to mission and the difference would be based on "how long, difficult, and resource-intensive" a mission is.

Click here to read the entire update on Fortnite's official website.

