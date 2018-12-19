Fortnite Update: Entire map could be covered in snow, suggests new leaks

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite: Battle Royale

What's the story?

According to the latest leaks revealed by dataminers, Fortnite's entire map could be covered with snow in the coming days, as opposed to the southwest region that is currently covered in snow.

In case you didn't know...

Fortnite: Battle Royale's Season 7 introduced numerous changes to the game, including the influx of snow to be in line with the holiday season. Also, the update introduced the new X-4 Stormwing plane along with the Infinity Blade, which is currently vaulted by Epic Games after an outcry by fans stating that the powerful Mythic item offers little alternatives.

Currently, only the southwest region of the map is covered in snow, and other regions are experiencing normal weather conditions.

Furthermore, the snow in this region has started to melt, revealing the Ice King's castle. However, it should be noted that there are no signs that the rest of the snow in this corner of the map would melt anytime soon.

The heart of the matter

New leaks by dataminers suggest that a Fortnite map fully covered in snow (Athena Snow) is in the works and could see the light of day in the not so distant future.

ATHENA SNOW!

FULL SNOW MAP COMING SOON! pic.twitter.com/iwmdthMpFG — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 18, 2018

Interestingly, this leak suggests that even the desert and the southeast corners of the map will be covered in snow. However, the map does not indicate that the rivers and the water bodies would be covered in ice as well.

Many even believe that it would coincide with some of the challenges that are a part of Epic Games' "14 Days of Fortnite" that begins on 19 December 2018.

What's next?

As always with any leaks, take this one with a pinch of salt. The coming days will decide if snow is indeed coming to the entire Fortnite map.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is currently available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and select Android devices.

