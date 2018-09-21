Fortnite Update: Epic makes an interesting announcement ahead of the Fall Skirmish

The epic games' Fortnite Battle Royale team has taken up an innovative yet fun to watch and experience decision this time in their fall skirmish rules and regulations. The conductors of the fall skirmish have decided to form 5 clubs. All the five hundred players (competitors and community creators) are to be equally placed in these 5 clubs. So, precise calculations give us a 100 players per club.

Every week, all the players who win will be given a separate prize pool and also their team will be getting points. In the end, each team has an individually allocated prize pool that is to be distributed equally among each player from the team.

The names of the clubs are:

• Fort knights

• Lucky LLamas

• Dusty Dogs

• Rift Raiders

• Bush Bandits

At the end of the six-week tournament series, after calculating the entirety of the points scored by each player of each team, the winning team will be given USD 1.5 million per team which will be divided into USD 15 thousand per player. The team that comes second will be awarded 1 million dollars which will, in turn, be divided into 10 thousand dollars per player. The third will be given USD 750,000, divided into USD 7,500 per player. The fourth team will be awarded USD 500,000 dollars, divided into USD 5,000 per head. The fifth team will be given USD 250,000 dollars, divided into USD 2,500 per player.

At the start of the tournament series each week, the whole roster will be allowed to play in what is called a trial games and only selective players will be allowed to play in the competitive rounds representing their respective clubs.

The roster deciding the players placed under each club hasn't been revealed yet and is a very curious aspect of this skirmish!

