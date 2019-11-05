Fortnite update: Epic silently rolled out a new Harpoon Gun without dropping a clue

Epic Games rolls out the new Harpoon Gun without dropping a clue (Image: Shiina BR, Twitter)

Epic Games have been following the trend of dropping Fortnite updates and patches on Tuesdays or Wednesdays for a long time now, and they usually do so by officially announcing the downtimes for the same. Fortnite's Chapter 2 has not only changed a lot within the game but has also begun changing the developers' tradition of informing fans about what's in store for them.

Post the black hole event that caught everyone's eye - including Lady Gaga's - Epic Games have now dropped a new item into Fortnite called the Harpoon Gun, without any official announcement or declaration.

New harpoon gun is... satisfying pic.twitter.com/ZmoNFhLVUG — Oddy (@OddsomeOddy) November 5, 2019

What is the new Harpoon gun in Fortnite Battle Royale?

The Harpoon gun that was rolled out into Fortnite without any notice yields damage of 75 if players pull off an ideal hit at the opponent. Once the weapon hits the opponent, it will pull them towards the attacking player and cause them the damage.

The gun will take approximately 1.4 seconds to reload and has a magazine size of 10.

Epic Games rolls out the New Harpoon Gun into the game without informing fans beforehand (Image: Energie, Twitter)

While the Harpoon Gun can pull items or opponents towards a certain player, it cannot take players to a marked location, unlike a grappler.

Many players seem to have found the new weapon in the game within moments of entering into the game. Thus, it could be speculated that the gun will be commonly available across the map.

The Harpoon Gun is also said to help players fish instantly.

Why did Epic silently roll out the Harpoon gun in Fortnite Battle Royale?

Fortnite Battle Royale is clearly one of the most played and thus, one of the most popular games across the globe right now. With data miners leaking every piece of information way ahead of a patch update rollout, every player who's an ardent fan now has an easy way to get access to classified information.

This new information could be in terms of new items, cosmetics and gameplay updates, procured through various social media channels.

HARPOON GUN STATS pic.twitter.com/90sulwjL42 — CAMPFIRE Leaks (@fnbrBR) November 5, 2019

Although leaks entertain fans they might not go down too well with the developers, since they might look at them as players not having anything new to come back to the game for. Crumbling the game into a black hole and rolling out the Harpoon Gun without any official announcement and without informing fans about what was happening might just be signs that Epic Games is trying hard to keep fans curious enough to come back to the game.