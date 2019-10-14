Fortnite Update: Everything you need to know about the blackout

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 33 // 14 Oct 2019, 18:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite's Blackhole

Epic Games' magnum opus Battle Royale Game, Fortnite, has now completely blacked out from everywhere. Fortnite Season X has ended with the rocket launch at Dusty Depot and the entire game crumbling into a black hole. Click here to get a glimpse of 'The End' in case you missed it.

Fortnite's initial plan vs what happened

Initially, everyone in the community including data miners thought that Season X's concluding event 'The End' will take place as the Rocket at Dusty Depot launches and the event will begin the downtime for the Fortnite's forthcoming Season 11. The former part of this assumption turned out to be true, however, instead of the beginning of Fortnite Season 11's downtime, the entire game was sent into a black hole post the conclusion of 'The End' leaving the community completely surprised.

The game's official social media handles including Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, and Discord too, were wiped out. All tweets except a live stream of the concluding event were taken down as well. The official webpage of the game flashes a black hole, leaving no trace of any information about the game. Incidentally, this unexpected move by Epic gave rise to a thread of memes on the internet.

SIMPSONS ALREADY PREDICTED THIS EVENT!!pic.twitter.com/L7J1sXSf8Y — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 14, 2019

Is this the end of Fortnite or was the game hacked? Why did Fortnite blackout?

While many from the Fortnite community think of it to be the end of the game or that the game has been hacked, it certainly is not. It is rather the other way around: the beginning of a new chapter with Fortnite Season 11.

The blackout is most likely to be maintenance shut down for the launch of the new season like any other and Epic might have just wiped out its media and taken advantage of this to increase the hype around the forthcoming season/chapter.

When will Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 11 release?

Although most in the community believe that the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 11 began with the blacking out of the game, there is no clarity on when the game is likely to be rolled out as of yet. Meanwhile, it is also being rumored that Fortnite: Save The World, a free-to-play gaming mode will be rolled out post the launch of the new season. Leakers on Twitter say that the new season is set to be released on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Alright now they changed it to Thursday, at this point if they aren't trolling I'm gonna lose my mind! https://t.co/Job8H1fsfc — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 14, 2019

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more all the updates about the new season, Fortnite news, PUBG news, and other Esports news.