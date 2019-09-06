Fortnite Update: Featured Islands guidelines

Epic Games' Fortnite recently put out blogpost with nerfs on hotfix adjustments. They have apparently tweaked weapons, items and generally, the gameplay of the popular Battle Royale game. While Fortnite Season 10 has become an alias for botching gameplay, updates, skin and item additions, it is extremely uncertain as to how long the new nerfs are going to stay untouched.

The nerf on Fortnite's official blog post read as follows:

By The Fortnite Team

Hey Fortnite Creative Developers,

Last week we gave some insight into the most played games within Fortnite Creative. We’ll shift gears today and focus more on what we’re looking for in Featured Islands.

We introduced the Creative Submission Form back in March with initial guidelines for Featured Islands. Since then, we’ve received an overwhelming amount of awesome games and have refined our guidelines to better match our standards for featured content.

Updated Featured Island Guidelines

Your Island is a game.

Mechanics: We’re looking for a mix of game types. Your Island can be a multiplayer, co-op, pvp, solo, puzzle, parkour experience or something totally new. Innovate!

Difficulty: While you may be amazing at Fortnite, not every player may be as skilled as you. We always appreciate a great game that is accessible to more players. If creating a deathrun map, try ramping the difficulty in each stage and having achievable checkpoints.

Your game has clear, consistent rules, and is easy to understand with minimal text explanation.

The map is aesthetically pleasing.

It is unique and is ultimately your own work.

Contains no inappropriate content.

Does not include any images, artwork, sculptures, structures, logos, words, phrases, lyrics or music that are under copyright or trademark, as well as any content that was not created solely by you.

Does not contain URLs or web links. Telling people your handles on social media accounts is fine.

In addition to this, Epic Games have also mentioned that there is a chance of the island getting featured as an LTM if they "end up loving" it and that there are additional requirements which may require players to make adjustments to their game.

