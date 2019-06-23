Fortnite Update: Graphics Card Requirements Being Updated for Season 10

Fornite

Season 9 of Fortnite is about to end. A bunch of new updates and features have been released this season. Also after the end of Season 9, Season 10 will begin shortly after a quick maintenance update. But apart from all these things, Epic Games has announced an important Fortnite update regarding the specs requirement.

Developers of Fortnite have announced new specs requirement for the brand new season which means if you are running on a low spec system, you may need to upgrade your Gaming Rig to keep playing Fortnite. However, the requirements are not too high but if your GPU is not compatible with new specs requirement then you have to be upgraded it soon.

Epic Games has also announced that on their official website:

Fortnite's effective minimum requirements on PC will change in Season 10. "Starting with Season 10, the PC version of Fortnite will require a graphics card capable of running Microsoft DirectX 11

If your graphics card is capable of running Microsoft DirectX 11 then you are very much good to go. If you want to check that your GPU supports DirectX 11 or not, just follow some simple steps listed below:-

Click on Search Bar

Type "DXDIAG" in the search bar and open the most relevant result.

After opening you will see a popup window your screen.

In the end, you will see the Directx Version.

If the version is equal to or more than 11 then you don't need to upgrade anything on your system to play fortnite new season.

However, with the launch of new update v9.30, a new healing item is introduced "Chug Splash" To read the full patch notes of the new update, refer to the article below:-

Epic Games has still not announced any start date of Season 10, but season 9 will end on 1st August. If you have any challenges, missions left on your account complete it as soon as possible before Season 9 will end.

