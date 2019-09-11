Fortnite update: Item shop voting is finally here

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 10 // 11 Sep 2019, 19:16 IST

Fortnite (Image source: Epic Games)

Epic Games have finally brought in the item shop voting system the into their popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite, catering to the numerous requests of fans who have been rooting for the change since a long time ago. "Heya Fortnite Community, we’re testing a new feature that gives you the power to vote for what comes back to a new Item Shop slot: Community Choice! When this feature is available, Item Shop content will battle against one another, and you can place your vote on what returns for an encore," the official blog post on Epic Games' website read.

How will the item shop voting system work?

The official blog post on Fortnite's website apropos of the new item shop voting feature mentioned that a player can vote once a day in support of the item he/she wants to bring back into the game, for each Community Choice event. While one's daily vote is locked post the confirmation of a choice, one can vote for other items on "any following days for the duration of the event". The post also asked players to "be sure to log-in each day to get a new vote" and show their support.

Besides, the post also highlighted that by the end of the Community Choice countdown, all player votes will be "tallied up and the winner will be available in the Item Shop" for a limited period of time.

The first Community Choice event on the immensely popular Fortnite Battle Royale game will begin soon as the item shop will be open at 8 PM ET on September 11, 2019.

Click here to read the entire blog post on Epic Games' official website.

