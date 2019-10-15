Fortnite update: Leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 feats

Post a day-and-a-half long blackout and Fortnite crumbling into a black hole, Epic Games have finally rolled out Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 without any prior notice and this gave the game a lot of attention from fans.

Epic had built an incredible amount of curiosity around the launch of Fortnite's Chapter two Season one and there were millions of people staring at a black hole on the Twitch pages of various popular streamers and Fortnite's official handle for hours together since October 13, 2019.

Popular data miners across various social media had begun putting out leaks minutes after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 had rolled out. FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel, a popular data miner on Twitter, has recently tweeted about an entire set of feats for Chapter 2 that could help players gain in-game rewards in terms of XP, cosmetics and more.

These are yet to be unveiled officially by Epic Games and chances are the progression system for Chapter 2 might be entirely different from that of Chapter 1. Here's a list of all the Chapter 2 feats leaked by FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel on Twitter:

Use a bandage to heal yourself while in the storm

You're a good doggo. Yes, you are!

Won a duos match during Season 1

Won a solo match during Season 1

Won a squads match during Season 1

Harvested 999 Wood in a single match

Harvested 999 Stone in a single match

Harvested 999 Metal in a single match

Landed on the new island for the first time

Used a Medkit while at 1 health

Eliminated an opponent who just opened a supply drop

Revive a knocked out teammate while in water

Just the worst

Destroyed 500 Holly Hedges

Took out your frustrations on 20 Fishstick restaurant decorations

Eliminated 235 opponents at Steamy Stacks

Gained 10,000 health or shield from Slurpy Swamp

Caught a fish off the Sweaty Sands pier

Eliminated an opponent in Dirty Docks within 60 seconds of jumping from the Battle Bus

Been droppin' Salty

Won a solo match with at least 10 eliminations

Eliminated an opponent with a trap in Misty Meadows

Get revived inside the Frenzy Farm barn

You picked up a Common Pistol

Slurpfish contain 4,000% of your daily recommended toxic waste

Ate a Small Fry or a Flopper

Ate all the fish and two plastic lobsters

Eliminated an opponent with an SMG while in water

Won 10 solo matches during Season 1

Won 100 solo matches during Season 1

Won 10 duo matches during Season 1

Won 100 duo matches during Season 1

Won 10 squads matches during Season 1

Won 100 squads matches during Season 1

Won a Team Rumble match during Season 1

Won 100 Team Rumble matches during Season 1

Reached level 110 during Season 1

Reached level 250 during Season 1

Completed your first Season 1 mission

Completed all missions during Season 1

Caught a Mythic Goldfish

Eliminated an opponent with a Mythic Goldfish

