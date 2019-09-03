Fortnite Update: Leaks suggest a new item called Zapper Trap in Battle Royale

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 03 Sep 2019, 00:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Battle Royale enthusiasts who are unaffiliated to Epic Games or the game itself have recently leaked new information that the Zapper Trap is set to be released in an update to be announced as early as tomorrow.

The Zapper Trap (Source: FortTory, Twitter)

The whistleblowers have informed the Fortnite community that the Zapper Trap will be added to Battle Royale in an upcoming update with an epic rarity, a reload time of 2.0 and damage of 50 every two seconds with a maximum stack size of four. The item is apparently to be placed on floors, walls, and roofs.

"Also it mentions that it can be placed on enemy buildings.... interesting but we can't be sure till the item actually has been released." FortTory's tweet read. The tweet had also leaked the following images consisting of data pertaining to the Zapper Trap.

Data on the placement of the new item acquired by FortTory.

An image of the data acquired by FortTory.

Other whistleblowers including ShiinaBR- Fortnite Leaks and Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News have also shared similar information apropos of the new Zapper Trap item in Fortnite Battle Royale. This is what Lucas7yoshi tweeted on the 1st of September, 2019:

Zapper Trap

Rarity: Epic

Damage: 50

Reload Time: 2.0

(50 damage every 2 seconds?)



Raw stats: https://t.co/x7eAzvduDy pic.twitter.com/gi273DZxO8 — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@Lucas7yoshi) September 1, 2019

Comments about the leak from the Fortnite Battle Royale players saw some of them alluding to the Ceiling Zapper as they read the specifications of the Zapper Trap. "I would take the 'CanBePlacedOnEnemyBuildings' thing with a grain of salt, as its never been a thing before so I doubt it. Check some other traps real quick to see if they have the same flag?"

Advertisement

Lucas7yoshi commented on FortTory's post to which the latter replied saying they "can't find any other trap with that mentioned in the files."

With FortTory's track record of breaking updates way ahead of time and the credibility they have garnered by being proven authentic as many updates unfolded, the Zapper Trap leak could just be expected to materialize as an update very soon. It is, however, important to note that these are mere speculations dug out by data miners and could still be wrong since Epic Games have not yet announced anything official pertaining to this, as of yet.

Also read: Fortnite Update: Issues with turbo building nerfs continue

Follow Sportskeeda for more Fortnite News and Video Games News.