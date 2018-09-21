Fortnite Update: Mystery Cube Melted

Melted cube at loot lake

As epic games' Fortnite Battle Royale comes closer to the end of the current season 5, a lot of changes are taking places as expected and the biggest question as to where the Mystery cube is moving and where it will settle has finally been answered to all us enthusiastic players.

YEP! No one expected that to happen. A lot of sound fan theories were broken when the cube just melted into loot lake. This took place on September 20th which was the last day anyone had the chance to see the cube.

There is no more shooting at the cube and sending players flying off far away. All that remains is the old, less visited loot lake transformed into a hot spot that has turned itself into a bouncy fun looking trampoline surface where players don't take fall damage.

We still don't know what this has to do with the next season theme. Some say it might be a magic portal for all sorts of dark arts kind of entities to enter our loved Fortnite Battle Royale Map. Some say this might be Egyptian era revival. All we can do is wait and see what is going to happen. With only a few days left, we can expect some major changes soon.

Also today, the Fortnite team has released the old classic Limited Time Mode, Close Encounters LTM. This mode is ultimate fun as it only spawns shotguns everywhere across the map. No other type of ammunition can be found spawned anywhere. So there are only close up fights in this game mode. The storm can be seen moving faster than in normal game mode.

This is to ensure that there aren't many campers. Also added to this game mode alone is the all-time favourite Jetpack! So make sure to use the Jetpack and Grappling guns to be swift to attack or run according to your game play style!