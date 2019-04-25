×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fortnite Update: New Avengers Endgame LTM, Creative, World Cup Updates and more in patch 8.50

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
13   //    25 Apr 2019, 17:36 IST

Image result for fortnite endgame

Fortnite has updated with patch version 8.50 today. The update comes with a new Avengers: Endgame Limited Time Mode as the Marvel film hits the cinemas this weekend. Along with the new LTM, there have been some updates on the gameplay, Creative Mode as well as an update on the Fortnite World Cup Tournament.

In the new Avengers: Endgame LTM, players are teamed up randomly as Thanos and the Chitauri or as the Avengers themselves. The players playing Thanos' team has the objective of finding all six Infinity Stones and doing so will win them the game.

The Avengers team has a map that leads them to a Mythic Avengers item which they can use to their advantage (such as Thor's Axe, Captain America's Shield and so on). The objective of the Avengers team is to defeat Thanos and his Chitauri Army while ensuring he gets no Infinity Stones.


Getting an Infinity Stone means Thanos gets the following powers:

  • Reality Stone (Red) = Heath & Shields doubled (1000->2000)
  • Soul Stone (Orange) = Siphon activated (grants Thanos shields only)
  • Mind Stone (Yellow) = Jump height doubled
  • Space Stone (Blue) = Ground Pound AOE size tripled, damage x6
  • Time Stone (Green) = Big knockback added to each hit, damage x3
  • Power Stone (Purple) = Laser damage x6

In other news, Week 3 of the Fortnite World Cup Open has begun. The best performers from each region can qualify to the $1 million tournament. The Open is held on April 27 and 28 and on the 28th, the top 3000 players from Round One on the 27th will qualify to the World Cup.

The Creative Mode also added a few new features. These include playing rounds, adding rounds, a phase mode where you can go through all solid objects as well as a new theme: Pirate Cove.

You can find more detailed information in Fortnite's patch notes page.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.


Tags:
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Updates
Advertisement
Fortnite v8.10 update: New vehicle, new LTM and more
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: Epic Games Releases Patch v8.40
RELATED STORY
Fortnite: An Avengers Crossover event is coming this week
RELATED STORY
Fornite Creative Mode Latest Update Includes New Arctic Island, Farmstead Theme and More 
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: v7.10 Update Released & Here Are The Patch Notes
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Save The World Mode Update includes New Heroes-Ice King & Queen, New Waves of Enemy and more 
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: v7.01 Patch Notes bring Infinity Blade and Accurate Rifle
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: VER-6.21 Patch Notes Revealed, New Item Added
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: v7.30 Content Update adds Bottle Rockets, Environmental Camp Fires and Vaults Boom Box
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Battle Royale Update v7.20: Official Gameplay changes includes Zipline improvements, changes and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us