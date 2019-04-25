Fortnite Update: New Avengers Endgame LTM, Creative, World Cup Updates and more in patch 8.50

Fortnite has updated with patch version 8.50 today. The update comes with a new Avengers: Endgame Limited Time Mode as the Marvel film hits the cinemas this weekend. Along with the new LTM, there have been some updates on the gameplay, Creative Mode as well as an update on the Fortnite World Cup Tournament.

In the new Avengers: Endgame LTM, players are teamed up randomly as Thanos and the Chitauri or as the Avengers themselves. The players playing Thanos' team has the objective of finding all six Infinity Stones and doing so will win them the game.

The Avengers team has a map that leads them to a Mythic Avengers item which they can use to their advantage (such as Thor's Axe, Captain America's Shield and so on). The objective of the Avengers team is to defeat Thanos and his Chitauri Army while ensuring he gets no Infinity Stones.

Getting an Infinity Stone means Thanos gets the following powers:

Reality Stone (Red) = Heath & Shields doubled (1000->2000)

Soul Stone (Orange) = Siphon activated (grants Thanos shields only)

Mind Stone (Yellow) = Jump height doubled

Space Stone (Blue) = Ground Pound AOE size tripled, damage x6

Time Stone (Green) = Big knockback added to each hit, damage x3

Power Stone (Purple) = Laser damage x6

In other news, Week 3 of the Fortnite World Cup Open has begun. The best performers from each region can qualify to the $1 million tournament. The Open is held on April 27 and 28 and on the 28th, the top 3000 players from Round One on the 27th will qualify to the World Cup.

The Creative Mode also added a few new features. These include playing rounds, adding rounds, a phase mode where you can go through all solid objects as well as a new theme: Pirate Cove.

You can find more detailed information in Fortnite's patch notes page.

