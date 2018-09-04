Fortnite Update: New Limited Time Mode Revealed During PAX Stream

5.40

Epic is introducing a new twist to the already super hit genre, battle royale and bringing in this fascinating and action-packed new mode called 'Getaway'.

Along with this an event named 'high stakes' will also be introduced and upon completion, each player will be awarded a particular cosmetic item in accordance with the challenges given with the event.

We got to see this new event and limited time mode along with the other new weapons that are going to be introduced with the new patch, 5.40, during the Epic's fortnite battle royale summer skirmish PAX event.

Getaway LTM is a squad mode game, where players will compete over four safes that will drop from the sky at a random place on the map, each one containing a llama jewel.

These safes must be reached, the jewels inside secured, and then taken to a van on the map. The first four teams to secure a jewel inside a van are the winners. All this has to be done while fighting against the other teams on the map.

Launching with the High Stakes event, is the new and highly anticipated, Grappler gun. This Grappler gun lets players quickly navigate the map by grappling to distant areas. A player who holds a grappling gun has to shoot it at a structure and this will throw the player towards the same.

A lot of players seem to just assume this to be a twist to the age-old Capture the Flag games. But in my opinion, it's not quite the same as we would think, but it would certainly fall into that general category if you're trying to explain Getaway to someone new to the game.

The Wild Card outfit launches with four different masks as you can see in the picture above, which means it will be fully customisable for the buyers. The masks are based on the four different playing card suits, Clubs, Spades, Hearts and Diamonds.