Fortnite Update: Season 6 Leaks and Expected Updates

Season 6 coming very soon.

Fortnite season 5 has been a hell of a ride with so many new skins and emotes being bought in, the meta kept changing, not only the cosmetics but also the changes being bought to guns and shuffling of the classes has made this season lively.

Season 6 starts this week on September the 27th and we can expect them to continue being as responsive and responsible to the community as they have been all this while. Now as it happens every season, the fortnite battle royale team has leaked some teaser images corresponding to the next season. The two images that have been leaked so far are a DJ Llama and a cowgirl, both based on a dark theme with the already dissolved mystery cube behind them.

This might mostly be skins for the season six battle pass but hopefully not the level one and one hundred tier skins. Also, Epic games' team has announced more audio updates as it has been a frequent complain to the team from a lot of players.

More contrast to the footsteps of players above and below players are to be done. High-frequency audio to be included to help pinpoint footsteps, bullets and more.

Improved spatialization of all skydiving and gliding players is expected. Also the ability to listen to gliders opening and closing are being allowed to hear from farther off than the current distance. Also, sounds are to be added to players who are flying. In turn, this will help players identify enemy players approaching nearby.

With 2 days to season 6, a lot of players are expecting more leaks from the battle pass and also the changes that are going to happen to the map especially around loot lake. According to a lot of speculation, it might change to lava lake but there is no confirmation from the makers of the game yet.

As Epic games posted on Twitter: "Gear up as the season winds down, We've extended Season 5 by two days and it will now end on September 27!"