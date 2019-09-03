Fortnite Update: v.10.20 content update patch notes

Floating Island (Source: Fortnite)

Epic Games have now put out the all-new v.10.20 content update patch notes and it looks no less than stunning. Reading through the Fortnite Battle Royale patch notes reveal that the leaks that we had reported of earlier have been proven true, that is, the new item Zapper Trap has been introduced and that the floating island is back. A new Prison Prefab, Flush Factory Prefab, Prison Gallery, Flush Factory Gallery, and General Props Gallery C have been added to Fortnite Creative.

As for Fortnite: Save the World, Crackshot: Hits the Road, Part II, and Hot Mix Pistol have been introduced. Epic Games has also mentioned that there will be improved stability on Xbox One, iOS, PC, and Mac from patch v10.20.1.

Fortnite Battle Royale

The patch notes for Battle Royale on the official website reads as follows:

The Zapper Trap

Added the Zapper Trap.

This item is a thrown consumable and occupies an inventory slot.

On impact, the thrown object deploys a damaging trap on both sides of a building piece.

Upon impacting terrain, it automatically builds a wall and then deploys a damaging trap on both sides of the wall.

The traps shock enemy players who are within a tile of their face.

Damage: 50

The traps have a 1-second deploy time before they can be triggered.

When triggered, the traps have a 0.5-second delay before firing.

After the traps have fired, they have a cooldown of 2 seconds before they can be triggered again.

Epic Rarity.

Found from Floor Loot, Chests, Vending Machines, Supply Drops, and Llamas.

Drops in stacks of 2.

Max stack size: 4.

Floating Island

The Floating Island has returned and is slowly making its way around the map!

Though separated from the land below, it can be accessed via its low-gravity vortex.

Recap

From hotfix on August 27

Removed the overheat sound from the Minigun.

This was to address an issue in which the overheat sound would play longer than intended and/or incorrectly represent the overheat value.

From hotfix on August 28

Made changes to Turbo Building. The details of these changes can be found in our blog post.

From server on August 29

Resolved an issue in which the names of POIs would not appear on the map.

From server on August 31

Resolved an issue with the B.R.U.T.E.'s air stomp.

Fortnite Creative

The patch notes for Creative on the official website reads as follows:

Prison Prefab

Perfect for jailbreak games and more with the new Prison Prefab.

Flush Factory Prefab

They make toilets here. Now you can bring the toilet-making business to you.

Prefabs & Galleries

Added 2 New Prefabs

Prison

Flush Factory

Added 3 New Galleries

Prison Gallery

Flush Factory Gallery

General Props Gallery C

Recap

From patch v10.20.1

Bug Fixes

Unmanned vehicles will again trigger damage traps.

A large shadow no longer appears while in fly mode.

Resolved an issue in which featured portals would not respect certain settings on certain devices.

The Music sequencer will play for both the client and the server.

Vehicles will spawn on game start instead of in the warm-up portion.

Fortnite Save the World

The patch notes for Save the World on the official website reads as follows:

Crackshot Hits the Road, Part II!

This week, help Crackshot make his way to the Radio Station again to broadcast his Song of the Summer. Load up the van and gather your group because it’s time to Hit the Road with a new weekly quest!

Hot Mix Pistol

Turn the husks into a hot mess with the Hot Mix Pistol! Available in the Weekly Store.

Weapons+items

The Hot Mix Pistol slides into the Weekly Store.

Fires a pair of Sonic Blasts that pierce enemies. This Hot Mix will really get your feet moving!

Available in the Weekly Store from Wednesday, September 4 at 8 PM ET, until Wednesday, September 11 at 8 PM ET.

