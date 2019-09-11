Fortnite update: v10.30 patch notes

Fortnite Battle Royale (Image credit: Epic Games)

The developers of the popular Battle Royale game Fortnite have finally put out the v10.30 patch notes on their official website as a blog post. The update contains all the alterations and additions to the game play in the three modes including Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite Creative and Save the World.

Changes to Fortnite Battle Royale

The original patch note contains the following as changes and additions to the Battle Royale mode.

Moisty Palms

In this swampy new Rift Zone, you can crouch to disguise yourself as a prop.

Greasy Grove

A Rift Zone has brought back Greasy Grove, but the neighborhood’s favorite food is now tacos. The tacos here are so good that even their smell makes people party!

LIMITED TIME MODES

KNOCK TOWN

Team Type: Solo | Respawning: On

Created by AlanShinohara. Knock Town was a top 3 contender for the LTM Creator Contest. Use the grappler to jump around and dodge shots as you one-tap enemies in the air with the Flint-Knock Pistol. The player with the most eliminations at the end of the match wins.

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Vaulted

Burst SMG

Unvaulted

Tactical SMG (Also: now available in Playground!)

Bug Fixes

Players impulsed by a Shockwave Grenade will no longer destroy a nearby trap without first destroying the building piece it is attached to.

The Zapper Trap’s info card now shows the appropriate 4 stars (indicating Epic Rarity) rather than 2 (indicating Uncommon Rarity).

Resolved an issue in which the Zapper Trap would not build properly when thrown on slopes or uneven terrain.

B.R.U.T.E.s will now be launched away if they touch the Floating Island’s Cube.

The B.R.U.T.E.’s Stomp attacks now deal consistent damage to other vehicles.

Previously, they would deal either double or triple damage to other vehicles.

The color of the B.R.U.T.E.’s cooldown meter now updates properly to correspond with the cooldown value.

GAMEPLAY

Moisty Palms

The Rift Beacon at Paradise Palms has created this new POI! In addition to its swampy nature, this Rift Zone is known for being a good place to keep a low profile.

While in the Rift Zone, crouching will disguise players as a random prop. They can exit the prop state by using the Primary Fire button.

Players are still able to take damage while in prop form.

ADS lets players lock in place and look around for unsuspecting victims.

Greasy Grove

A Rift Zone has brought back Greasy Grove! But this time, Durrr Burger is out, and Tacos are in!

Periodically, Spicy Tacos will rain down from the sky. Their smell is so overwhelmingly appetizing that players in the Zone can’t help but dance.

While dancing, players are invulnerable to damage from others and will regenerate health at 20 HP per second.

Dancing does not block Storm Damage or regenerate Health in the Storm.

Spicy Tacos can be consumed for 10 Effective Health (sum of a player’s Health + Shield) and a temporary increase in movement speed (40% increase for 20 seconds).

The Spicy Tacos don’t last long — grab them before they expire.

Community Choice

Players will get to vote on what’s featured in the Item Shop.

The first community vote starts this week.

Bug Fixes

POIs no longer load at different distances depending on the angle of approach.

Resolved an issue in which players would enter edit mode for a building piece that their reticle was not on.

Reviving a squadmate no longer causes the reviver to get disconnected.

PLAYGROUND

Bug FixesResolved an issue in which players were able to damage each other on the Playground Hub.

PERFORMANCE

Improved the performance of Shield Bubble collisions.

ART + ANIMATION

When players’ characters are near a wall, they will lower their weapon while in their idle pose.

This is to reduce instances in which the hands of players’ characters appear through walls.

Bug Fixes

Changed the lace color of the Jets 2019 - 2020 NFL Outfit from white to green to accurately match the real uniforms.

The Flowerprint wrap no longer appears incorrectly on assault and sniper rifles.

Damaging a tree no longer places a rock texture on its leaves or causes its wood texture to become transparent.

AUDIO

Lowered the volume of the open and close sounds of teammates’ Gliders by 50%.

Bug Fixes

Resolved an issue in which the Battle Bus’ audio would be silent for a short period of time.

