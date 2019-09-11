Fortnite Update: V10.30 patch notes delayed by Epic Games but revealed by data miners
Epic Games, the makers of the popular Fortnite Battle Royale game have failed to release the Fortnite v10.30 patch notes on time and the data miners on Twitter are just going crazy. While the patch notes are still not up on Epic Games' official website, the v10.30 update is said to be out on PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The whistle blowers are constantly reveal data and here's what we know till now.
FireMonkey mentioned the following on Twitter:
The new skins introduced through the update (as per FireMonkey's Twitter post) include:
- PJ Pepperoni
- Sureshot
- Payback
- Limelight
- Swamp Stalker
- Guaco
- Moxie
- Toxic Tagger
- Sizzle Sgt.
- Hotwire
- Slumber
- Starlie
- Visitor Volta [Remixed Visitor]
- Street Striker
The new emotes introduced through the update reportedly include:
- Taco Time
- Rage Quit
- Pizza Party
The following are images obtained from FireMonkey's Twitter posts:
The Season 10 Mystery Skin Challenge Set might include the following missions:
- Destroy structures with Junk Rifts
- Visit different Rift Zones in the same match
- Eliminate opponents in Rift Zones
- Search Chests or Ammo Boxes in Rift Zones
- Land in a Rift Zone and place Top 10 in solo, duo or squad matches
- Consume glitched foraged items with different effects
- Touch a giant glowing cube, enter the Rift above Loot Lake and search a landing pod with a meteor
As speculated earlier, the v10.30 update has brought in a lot of new updates that weren't revealed by data miners earlier and in addition to what was mentioned above, new sprays, a new STW Gun, wraps, etc. have also been introduced in Fortnite.
