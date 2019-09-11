Fortnite Update: V10.30 patch notes delayed by Epic Games but revealed by data miners

The new loading screen post Fortnite's v10.30 update (Image: FireMonkey, Twitter)

Epic Games, the makers of the popular Fortnite Battle Royale game have failed to release the Fortnite v10.30 patch notes on time and the data miners on Twitter are just going crazy. While the patch notes are still not up on Epic Games' official website, the v10.30 update is said to be out on PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The whistle blowers are constantly reveal data and here's what we know till now.

FireMonkey mentioned the following on Twitter:

v10.30 has 17 encrypted pak files, 6 are related to the Dark Reflections Bundle, meaning we have 11 encrypted skins/sets that we won't be able to leak day 1 — 🎄 FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 11, 2019

The new skins introduced through the update (as per FireMonkey's Twitter post) include:

PJ Pepperoni

Sureshot

Payback

Limelight

Swamp Stalker

Guaco

Moxie

Toxic Tagger

Sizzle Sgt.

Hotwire

Slumber

Starlie

Visitor Volta [Remixed Visitor]

Street Striker

The new emotes introduced through the update reportedly include:

Taco Time

Rage Quit

Pizza Party

The following are images obtained from FireMonkey's Twitter posts:

The Remixed Visitor skin

The new Moisty Merman selectable styles

The new "Sleepytime" skin

The new Guaco Skin

The Season 10 Mystery Skin Challenge Set might include the following missions:

Destroy structures with Junk Rifts

Visit different Rift Zones in the same match

Eliminate opponents in Rift Zones

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes in Rift Zones

Land in a Rift Zone and place Top 10 in solo, duo or squad matches

Consume glitched foraged items with different effects

Touch a giant glowing cube, enter the Rift above Loot Lake and search a landing pod with a meteor

As speculated earlier, the v10.30 update has brought in a lot of new updates that weren't revealed by data miners earlier and in addition to what was mentioned above, new sprays, a new STW Gun, wraps, etc. have also been introduced in Fortnite.

