Fortnite update v11.40 - Skins Leaked, Heavy AR makes an entry!

Fortnite v11.40 update is on its way. The whole community is as hyped as the could be.

This could potentially be the last update of Season 1 of Chapter two while also ending the updated drought that the game has been in for quite some time now.

The official patch notes for v11.40 are not out yet, However, popular Fortnite Dataminers such as HYPEX and ShiinaBR have leaked info on some of the new items and cosmetics that are making its way into the game after the update.

ALL NEW COSMETICS :) pic.twitter.com/uYWfjWIBKl — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) January 15, 2020

Data miner HYPEX has put together an image that contains all the skins and cosmetics that are set to make their way in to the game after the v11.40 update. From Pickaxes to skins and Music packs to backblings it has it all. Fortnite has been getting stale owing to the lack of updates and the 11.40 update is a welcome addition.

Cosmetics

Additional Style options for CHIC and 8Ball are also on their way!

New Golden Styles! pic.twitter.com/rXlU9UrwTy — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) January 15, 2020

Heavy Assault Rifles

Another discovery that the miners have made while going through the files is the addition of "Heavy Assault Rifle" which has has almost the entire community hyped for its entrance into the game. Prior to the leak, it was already rumored that we will see the 'Heavy' variant of Assault rifle in game soon, so this might not come as a shock to many.

Here is an leaked image of the new weapon that is dropping into the game today!

Image Credits: HYPEX

The heavy AR will be available in every variant from common to legendary as suggested by this image that was also leaked by HYPEX.

Image credits: HYPEX

A new music pack is also on it's way. HYPEX revealed the image for the music pack on his twitter page. The image has the icon for the "Slick" emote which suggests that the music pack would be remastered version of the music used in 'Slick' emote which available in the item shop for 500 vBucks.

New music pack! pic.twitter.com/dq6FOz3QoB — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) January 15, 2020