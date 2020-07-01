Fortnite update v13.20: All changes - SMG Nerf, Charge Shotgun meter, summer event 2020 and more

A list of all changes, nerfs, and additions that have made their way in-game with the new update.

The articles features unofficial patch notes for v13.20 Fortnite update.

Fortnite v13.20 update (Image Credits: Epic Games)

The Fortnite v13.20 update is now live.

However, Epic Games seems to have more surprises on the line. Data-leakers have discovered traces of v13.40 currently being tested, which would essentially mean that the community can expect another batch of updates in the coming weeks.

The new Fortnite update today has introduced major changes to the game, including weapon nerfs and the much-hyped addition of 'FlareGun'.

On a side note, you can check out the v13.21 patch notes and bug fixes here.

Does the new Fortnite update 'refresh' the game?

During Chapter 2, Season 2, the Fortnite community seemingly went on a rant about how 'boring' the game has become; the culprit behind the monotony was lack of updates and additions that keep the game feeling 'fresh'.

Although the new Fortnite update brings in quite a few notable changes, it is far from game-changing.

Everything new in the Fortnite update v13.20

Charge Shotguns

Before you jump out of your seats in anticipation; No, the guns are still in the game, and yes the pump is still vaulted.

However, after the v13.20 update, players can now see a tiny meter which denotes the amount of charge your shotgun currently holds.

The Charge shotgun now has a meter to denote when it completes charging (Image Credits: itsJerian)

Upgrade bench is now portable

In a game of Fortnite, the higher rarity your weapon is of, the more damage they do, which is why players should consider upgrading their weaponry more often.

Players can now upgrade their weapons on the go (Image Credits: itsJerian)

Fortunately, you can now carry the 'upgrade benches' in your inventory. The bench takes up a single slot. However, the ideal strategy would be to spawn them right when you find it, and upgrade your weapon.

SMG Nerfed, Compact SMG glitched

Although, we are yet to receive an official confirmation from Epic Games on this, the overall damage and fire rate of SMGs have now been nerfed considerably.

A popular Fortnite Youtuber, itsJerian, highlights that the blue rarity SMG now sits at 190 DPS from its original 220, which is bound to effect its performance.

In his video titled 'All Changes from Fortnite Season 3's first update', Jerian also showcases the current state of compact SMG. Although the regular SMGs work fine, the compact ones do no damage to players or builds at the moment.

Fortnite summer event 2020

The following skins are expected to feature during the Fortnite Summer event 2020 (Image Credits: Epic Games)

A revamped version of the 14 Days of Summer is all set to make its way into Fortnite Season 3.

The event is being dubbed as 'Fortnite Summer Splash 2020' and will feature new LTMS and skins in the game.

Summer Splash 2020 pic.twitter.com/Wl8jsOOow0 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 30, 2020

Contrary to its predecessor, Summer splash 2020 will allegedly drop without player challenges.