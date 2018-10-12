Fortnite Update: V6.02 Comes Up with Fixes, New Gun And a New LTM!

Update v6.02 latest news

Epic has come up with yet another game-changing update. This patch update has bought a lot of minor changes to the game that we know and has also added a new gun in battle royale and also a new game mode.

The new game mode is called Disco Domination LTM. Just like the name suggests, it has a lot of dancing to do with it. Basically, two teams of fifty players each are spawned in the map. After dropping off, a few dance floors pop up somewhere in the middle. Each team has to have a dance off to capture the dance floor.

The first team to score a 100 points bags the victory royale. The drop and harvesting are the same as 50v50 game mode. Respawning is a new feature that has been added to this game mode. Till the 3rd last circle, respawning of the players takes place. Structures can't be built or placed on top of the dance floor, but players can fort it up by building around the dance floor.

The new gun that has been released into the game is the famous, Quad Launcher. This weapon can launch up to four lobbed rockets at a time. It is available in epic and legendary rarity and can be found in loot boxes, vending machines and supply drops.

Also, the Port -A- Fortress has been relaunched back into the game but only with a lower availability of 1.83% from 2.43%.

A lot of loot drops availability has been adjusted. To know about these changes, check the below bulletins.

• Decreased drop rate of common Pistol drop chance from 5.8% to 5.47%

• Increased drop rate of Epic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.42%

• Decreased drop rate of Rare Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.92% to 0.71%

• Increased drop rate of Epic Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.4%

• Increased drop rate of Legendary Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.07% to 0.13%

• Decreased drop rate of Rare Grenade Launcher drop chance from 1.45% to 0.99%

• Increased drop rate of Epic Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.59% to 0.66%

• Increased drop rate of Legendary Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.08% to 0.21%

• Increased drop rate of Epic Guided Missile drop chance from 0.11% to 0.2%

• Increased drop rate of Legendary Guided Missile drop chance from 0.03% to 0.05%