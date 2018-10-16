Fortnite Update: V6.10 Brings us Quadbikes and More

Quad Crasher

Epic games has finally found the perfect time to launch the teased and much-awaited quad crasher right before the skirmish. The patch with which this came was pretty large and was released on 16 October at around 1:30 pm. The servers were taken down for around an hour before the players could start playing again.

The already existing Disco Domination LTM has undergone minor yet important changes. Like, all the common weapons have been removed from this game mode alone. The dance floors have been bought closer to the edge of the zone circle. Reduced max respawn distance by 20%.

Also, the Port-A-Fortress has been disabled again for some time now and in turn, the Port-A-Fort drop rate has been increased to match the drop rate of the legendary Port-A-Fortress.

The new Quad Crasher is actually the best installment in this update in my opinion. It seats two players. You can store up its boost just by driving. Unleash that stored boost speed with the hotkey once you’ve filled your boost meter. Smash through buildings and structures only while boosting. Boost off any ramps or cliffs to catch sick air and accumulate trick points. Launch ally and enemy players into the air by running into them.

Another huge new update this patch is the adding of events tab! Tournaments hosted by Epic games can be found inside of the new events tab available in-game. This tab will host a variety of online competitions which are open to everyone. All the players are matched against opponents with similar score points during the session. Hence all the tournaments are going to be conducted fair and square. Every scheduled tournament session is a completely clean slate with all competitors starting on an equal state at the start of gameplay.

