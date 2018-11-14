Fortnite Update: v6.30 is Out & Here Are The Patch Notes

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 36 // 14 Nov 2018, 16:33 IST

Via Epic Games

Fortnite will soon go offline in preparation of patch v6.30. The patch will be pretty big and will come with a lot of adjustments. Here are the patch notes:-

Food Fight Event-

This will be a limited time event where two teams will battle out for the victory. A wall will separate both the teams and as soon as the timer on the wall goes down one team has to attack while another team has to defend their base. The last members standing on the field will be the eventual winner and their team will be crowned victorious. You can either be on team Pizza or team Burger.

New Weapons-

A mounted turret gun is also being introduced in the patch. Players can hop on to the mount and use the weapon similar to a machine gun. The description has however warned to not to use the weapon for a longer period as it may overheat.

A six bullets Revolver will also be coming to the game. Shooting from the hip will give you more speed while using the aim sight will give you more accuracy.

Save the World adjustments-

The overall user interface will be adjusted for a better experience. Functionality will also be improved according to Epic games.

Major bug fixes and adjustments-

* Not able to see the character emote while in the lobby.

* Chat box won't appear sometimes while in game.

* Voice chat being interrupted whenever a player leaves/joins.

* Weapons have the wrong texture on.

* Particle effect processing was not properly optimized.

* Banners were too small on the social screen.

The scheduled maintenance is expected to be around 2-3 hours since the patch is pretty big. Keyboard and Mouse support is also expected to arrive in the patch for the Xbox players.

