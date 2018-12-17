×
Fortnite Update: v7.10 is expected this week and will include X-4 Stormwing Nerf and Major bug fixes

Kredy
ANALYST
Feature
22   //    17 Dec 2018, 21:05 IST

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite: Battle Royale
Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite: Battle Royale

Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 7 was officially unveiled by Epic Games in early December, and the initial update brought in a host of changes to the game, along with the inclusion of the X-4 Stormwing plane.

The plane received a mixed response with a good number of players criticising that it upsets the natural flow of the game.

Currently, players who are present in the plane when it is destroyed receive only 25 damage but the new update, which could be out later this week will increase the damage taken by the player to 50, according to the Tweet by Sean Hamilton - the Community Coordinator at Epic Games.

This will come as a major boost to the players as many have complained that the X-4 Stormwing is overpowered, and people flying the plane have an undue advantage during competitive rounds. Now, people with low health might think twice before boarding a plane.

Get all the latest news concerning Fortnite Updates on Sportskeeda.

Furthermore, recently, the company behind the game also vaulted the powerful Infinity Blade after many fans complained that the weapon was too powerful and there aren't any decent alternatives against the same, showcasing that Epic Games is heavily invested in receiving feedback from the community. Interestingly, initially, there were plans to only nerf the Mythic item instead of vaulting it completely.

Sean Hamilton also tweeted that the upcoming v7.10 update will include a bunch of bug fixes for Zip Lines as well. Currently, players are plagued with issues with the most prominent one being falling from the Zip Line at random intervals.

v7.10 will be the second major update of season 7, and with the changes announced so far, Fortnite: Battle Royale is poised to become much more competitive in the coming days.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is currently available for Microsoft Windows, MacOS, Ninento Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and select Android devices.

Get the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

