Fortnite Update: What to expect from Save the World update 

Kredy
ANALYST
News
22   //    04 Dec 2018, 22:06 IST

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite
Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite

Fortnite: Save the World provides third-person survival drama and action, unlike the popular Battle Royale version of the game. Developed by Epic Games, Save the World is set in an alternate universe where almost 98% of the Earth's population vanished, giving rise zombie-like creatures. One could team with up to three friends and fight for survival against these creatures.

The company behind the franchise announced a dev update on 4 December 2018 via Twitter. The video accompanying the update outlined the changes that one could expect with the update and also provided a special sneak peek into the music composition of the game.

Canny Valley Part 3 is released with this update and is the final piece of the Stand and Fight campaign. However, this act will not be the end of the story in Fortnite: Save the World as there are still tonnes of mysteries to solve and loads of battles to win.

The video also teased that an event and story for new and experienced players around the home base is in the works and will see the light of day soon. However, no further details are available at the time on this update.

The changes made to the crafting mechanism is the most important feature of the update as now one could craft schematics at lower tiers. Essentially, in Down Tier crafting, one could craft a level 1 or level 2 versions of traps or weapons once they have managed to craft a level 3 version of the same item earlier.

Lastly, in line with the holiday season, the update brings in 'Frostnite' where the players battle the elements along with a snow storm. One must survive by gathering resources and building fortifications while also ensuring that the furnace is always burning.

Fortnite: Save the World is in early access and is currently available for Windows, macOS, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
