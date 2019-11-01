Fortnite update: When will Fortnitemares end and leaks about the one-time event

Fortnitemares is set to end on November 4, 2019, at 1:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm UTC according to a recent tweet by Fortnite. (Image: Epic Games)

Epic Games rolled out Fortnite's Halloween event Fortnitemares on October 29, 2019, at 9:00 am ET and the event is offering various in-game rewards, outfits, pickables, skins, challenges and a lot more. The event is set to end on November 4, 2019, at 1:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm UTC according to a recent tweet by Fortnite.

"Finish your Fortnitemares Challenges by then to unlock the Dark Engine Glider. Login early and be in-match to witness the one-time event which starts at 1:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm UTC." the tweet urged.

Fortnitemares in Battle Royale ends on Sunday, November 4 at 1pm ET/ 6pm UTC. Finish your Fortnitemares Challenges by then to unlock the Dark Engine Glider. Login early and be in-match to witness the one-time event which starts at 1pm ET/ 6pm UTC. pic.twitter.com/6lBVC4REyS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 31, 2018

What is the one-time event post Fortnitemares?

The one-time event post Fortnitemares to host a cube explosion (Image: Epic Games)

While Fortnite's usual patch roll-out or update takes place at 7:00 am ET, this one-time event is scheduled to go live in the afternoon and is expected to have something to do with the explosion of a cube as leaks suggest. Social media including Twitter and Reddit are being flooded with video clips apropos of the cube explosion.

The cube explosion one-time event on Fortnite

Leaks strongly suggest that the on-time even post the end of Fortnitemares will centre around the explosion of a cube and will have players witness it in-game, just like the rocket launch event that took place earlier. A video by l2pbomb on YouTube suggests that players will be floating in a white space for a few seconds post the explosion of the cube before diving back into the island.

Meanwhile, Nick "Cheesy Water" Chester, the Public Relations Manager of Epic Games, hinted at something really interesting in store for fans at the one-time event.

"Trust me when I say: you do not want to miss this Fortnite one-time event. 1PM ET this Sunday. Be in game." he wrote on October 31, 2019, as he retweeted Fortnite's post about the event.

