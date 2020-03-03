Fortnite v12.10 - Patch note and all leaked weapons, skins and emotes

Fortnite's update v12.10 is now out and data miners have already been digging the game files to bring out the latest leaks and all the new stuff that is making its way into the game with this update.

The Fortnite server will be going offline as a part of the routine maintenance done by Epic Games. The servers generally go offline at 9 AM UTC and take about an hour or two before they come back online for the players to hop into the game and see for themselves what has made its way into the game with the new update.

If this is for BR then here are the sounds..

Description: "A fast firing automatic SMG that is most accurate when fired in short bursts." pic.twitter.com/PQ7LnE1QSa — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 3, 2020

The current update was more inclined towards fixing the bugs that have crept into the game and cause a ton of annoyance to the players,

Here are a few highlighted issues that have been addressed in update v12.10

XP gain from XP Coins not appearing in the XP bar.

Unable to close map with map input if bound to directional pad up.

Teammate arrows flickering / temporarily disappearing in Team Rumble.

Weak Point hits not registering when very close to them.

Splitscreen: Player 1 interrupts Player 2’s trigger button action.

Flair style of Y0ND3R incorrectly locked.

Big Haul Glider variant may not unlock.

(Creative) The Class Selector Device will not work unless the volume is visible.

As usual, the new update has attracted the attention of data miners and many have made their way through the game files looking for new additions into the game.

A list of all leaked items that were added into the game files with v12.10 is available below:

New Scoped AR makes it way into the game with v12.10

Skin files that were found in the game files after v12.10 update (Credits: hypex)

According to the leaker, a new weapon with the codename: "Shotgun_SlugFire" was also added into the game files.

This could suggest a new shotgun coming into the game sometime soon.