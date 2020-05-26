Fortnite v12.61 patch notes: Underwater theme confirmed, new Jonesy skin, Doomsday device updated, Midas' LTM & more

Surprisingly, Midas' touch as seen in the image above is not turning things into gold. Could this mean that his curse is somehow lifted or there are new elements at play?

Fortnite v12.61 update, the last addition for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is now live. The downtime is expected to last 2 to 3 hours and the update sits at around 3.88 GB for Xbox, 1.8 GB for PS4, and 1.75 GB on Windows.

With four days to go for the Doomsday event, the Fortnite update introduces a horde of new elements into the game, which are important for the in-game storyline.

The Fortnite update prior to v12.61 primarily introduced new cosmetic items in the game, with very minimal additions to the storyline. However, since v12.60, there have been significant changes to the Doomsday device in Midas' room along with an active clock which is visible on the Fortnite lobby screen and atop "The Agency".

Fortnite v12.61 update will be the last before we move into Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 which will allegedly feature an 'Underwater' theme.

With the introduction of Fortnite 12.61 update, Chapter 2, Season 2 is 91% complete (Image Credits HYPEX)

New skins and cosmetics with the Fortnite v12.61 update

An image featuring a new skin titled 'CYCLO' that may be linked to the upcoming Doomsday event in Fortnite, was leaked with the new update.

The Toosie slide emote will also be released as part of the Icon Series and will feature Drake's signature moves.

Image Credits: iFireMonkey

DoomsDay event Leaks

A new LTM has been discovered in the game files by data leakers, and the event description reads "The Device - Midas’ Masterplan is ready to unfold."

Various audio files related to the upcoming event also came to light. Here is a tweet by a popular data leaker, FortTory on the same.

Another leak that came in from iFireMonkey presents a file titled 'Underwater', which could potentially mean that Fortnite may see submerged POIs after the v12.61 update or during Fortnite Season 3. The hatches that surround 'The Agency' were also updated and may allegedly open during the event.

The head of the Doomsday device got an overhaul and now has a small tentacle on top of it.

Here are a few features that were added with the Fortnite v12.61 update. (Spoiler Warning)

Jonesy, now Mr. Jonesy

A new variant for the community's beloved Jonesy was added to the game files with the v12.61 update.

Fortnite v12.61 Patch notes (Support-A-Creator notes)

In the recent past, Fortnite has started rolling out patch notes to individuals with an Epic Games Support-A-Creator code. The image was tweeted out by popular Fortnite data-miner, iFireMonkey.

Fortnite v12.61 Patch Notes (Image Credits: iFireMonkey)

Fortnite v12.61 confirmed bug fixes

The following bugs are confirmed as fixed with the Fortnite v12.61 update.

1) Numbers not changing on sports-themed Outfits

Description: When changing the number for a sports-themed Outfit, the tweak may not apply.

2) Unable to refund Dragacorn Glider

Description: We're aware that owners of the Dragacorn Glider may not have been given the option to refund it after its animation changed in v12.60.

3) Hit Indicators showing wrong direction.

Description: Hit / Damage Indicators will sometimes appear to be coming from the wrong direction than the source of the damage.