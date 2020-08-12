Fortnite v13.4.1 patch notes: Vix and Aquaman outfits fixed, PS4 update to be released later

The new Fortnite v.13.40 update, or the ‘Joy Ride’ update, was met with fans’ open arms. It brought the promised cars to the map, which happened after quite a few delays and accusations. However, once the update was here, the Fortnite map was immediately filled with growling car engines as players went around trying them out.

As it appears, cars are everywhere on the map, and are easy to refuel and drive. They have added a much-needed new element to the game after months of criticism and frustration.

Notable content creators had accused Epic Games of releasing ‘clickbait’ updates, while certain other issues were also discussed. Regardless, Fortnite’s developers will hope that the cars update will make it easier for players to forget about those issues.

Cars in Fortnite (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Earlier today, Epic released a maintenance patch to address some outfit-related issues.

Fortnite update patch notes

The maintenance update was announced via the following tweet. As you can see, a maintenance patch has been released for iOS and Mac users. The patch addresses stability issues on PS4 and Xbox One, along with the untextured grey shade that appeared on certain skins.

We've released a maintenance patch on Xbox One and Mac. This patch addresses stability on PlayStation 4/Xbox One and the issue on Mac involving parts of the Vix and Aquaman Outfits appearing untextured grey. pic.twitter.com/79N2MKUzKs — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 12, 2020

Earlier, iOS and Mac users had reported a bug due to which Vix’s body, along with Aquaman’s hair in both versions of the skin, appeared grey. The issue was resolved for iOS users. You can see the result of the Aquaman skins below.

Image Credits: J.S.M. youtube

Subsequently, various stability issues were also observed by users across PS4 and Xbox One. As it appears, the maintenance update has fixed the above problems, and Aquaman’s hair, along with Vix’s body, will no longer have the untextured grey shade. However, the PS4 update will soon be released, as confirmed by the following comment by the verified ‘Fortnite Status’ Twitter account.

Image credits: Fortnite Status, twitter

Further, the following bugs and issues are expected to be solved in the next few days.

Water Balloon Toy temporarily disabled (Battle Royale) Crash on consoles when renaming a device (Creative Mode)

Image Credits: itsRedFusion, youtube

Apart from the above, there are various other bug fixes that the Fortnite team is investigating, as you can see on the official Trello Board.