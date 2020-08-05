Fortnite v13.40: How long will the downtime last?

Over the past month, Fortnite gamers and content creators have been complaining about the lack of substantial updates in the game. Furthermore, the one thing that has irked users most is that the introduction of cars has been delayed multiple times, although it now seems like the wait is almost over.

The official Fortnite Twitter account posted the following tweet in the early hours of 4th August.

It’s not just a name. It’s a warning.



It's not just a name. It's a warning.

Experience the #FortniteJoyRide Update on 8.5.2020

As you can see, the post promises what has been called the Fortnite Joyride update on 5th August (today). Of course, this was only the first car teaser, and data miners on Twitter have leaked images of further vehicle teasers as well. You can see the official teaser post below.

Fortnite v13.40: How long does the downtime last?

Fans could not control their excitement when they saw the following post on Twitter.

We're beginning to disable services in preparation for v13.40. If you're currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).

As you can see, Fortnite finally announced the version update, and fans were elated, and quick to start commenting on the post.

Considering the sheer length of the ‘cars’ saga, one can forgive the fans for expressing their appreciation.

Further, around twenty minutes later, Epic Games announced the beginning of the downtime with the following post.

Downtime for v13.40 has begun. We'll let you all know when downtime ends and services are back up.

When are Fortnite servers going back up?

As of now, the downtime for v.13.40 has begun, and players will not be able to play Fortnite until it ends and services are back up. The downtime should complete within three hours. Till then, if there is a delay, there should be a subsequent post on the same.

If not, users should soon be able to ride around the Fortnite map in cars! While most people used the opportunity to express their appreciation and excitement, one compared the situation with the stabilisation of the world itself!

Of course, apart from the ‘Whiplash’ car teaser that you see above, there are three other cars that will be added to the game today. These include OG Bear, Mudflap and Prevalent. You can see the leaked teasers for the vehicles below.

Fortnite Cars Teaser 3!

While the OG Bear is a mini-truck, the Mudflap is a truck. On the other hand, Prevalent and Whiplash are smaller vehicles. The latter is a sedan that likely is the quickest of the four, while the Prevalent is a small hatchback. Of course, for the cars to ply, the Fortnite map now has an elaborate network of roadways.

Fortnite Cars Teaser 2 LEAKED!

Further, the various gas stations no longer seem new anymore, and it would be nice to have to use them when we are finally able to drive around the Fortnite map.