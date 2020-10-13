Fortnite v14.30 Update Patch Notes: The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights' emote, rideable brooms, new shotgun and more

After a grueling month-long wait with little to no content updates, the new Fortnite update v14.30 is all set to arrive today. New LTMs, weapon buffs (especially the Combat shotgun) and hordes of new cosmetics have made their way in-game with the Fortnite v14.30 update.

In an email that is routinely sent out to content creators pre-update, the following changes/additions were highlighted:

Rally Royale LTM:

This is a new fast-paced LTM where you'll need speed and wit to take home the victory. Collect tickets to unlock the finish line, get there quick or get left in the dust. This new mode launches later this week.

Marvel Knockout Series:

The patch notes for the Marvel Knockout Series state:

"Assemble the squad and put your super-powered skills to the test in these Marvel Knockout tournaments. The first cup on Wednesday, October 14, celebrates the Man Without Fear himself."

Winners will gain early access to the new Daredevil outfit ahead of its arrival in the item shop.

Loot Pool Update:

Galactus' growing presence is scrambling the loot machines. Combat shotguns are now more effective at all ranges. The patch notes have advised players to "be on the lookout for new superpowers rotating into the mix".

Given the long delay between the v14.20 and v14.30 Fortnite updates, the community had high hopes for new content with the latest update. As is the case with every update, data leakers have now revealed an entire array of additions that are coming to the game.

Fortnite Update 14.30 Patch Notes: Cosmetics

Following Fortnite’s announcement about the DareDevil tournament yesterday, it may not be a surprise to find more Daredevil cosmetics in the game files. HYPEX, a prominent data leaker, recently unveiled a massive slew of cosmetics that are all set to arrive in-game shortly.

What caught the attention of many is the Daredevil bundle which includes the following items:

Radar Senses (Backbling)

The Devil’s wing (Glider)

Billy Clubs (Pickaxe)

The entire batch of cosmetics can be found below:

All Cosmetics updated in v14.30 for the new item shop design, this means you can expect these to return. pic.twitter.com/dVqawVHsYG — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020

To top it all off, The Weeknd’s legendary song ‘Blinding Lights’ is now set to become a Fortnite emote, according to a leak by popular data-leaker ShiinaBR.

BLINDING LIGHTS EMOTE pic.twitter.com/SKQNvIkXpa — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 13, 2020

Fortnite Update 14.30 Patch Notes: Weapons and other items

Combat Shotguns will be more effective at all ranges in tonight's update, according to epic! — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

Yet another leak from HYPEX revealed 9 new weapons which seem to be in an ‘early-development’ stage. The leak doesn’t have an image, which means there is no way to know how the weapons are going to look. However, HYPEX’s tweet highlighted the weapon names along with their stats.

Some new unfinished weapons got added pic.twitter.com/ZZpg5AKQ6g — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

Although the data-leaker has not clarified whether these weapons are for Battle Royale or Save the World, most of the extended community seems to be leaning towards the possibility that these weapons could be a STW addition.

an unfinished "Honey Pot" consumable got added in this update.. — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

An unfinished shotgun got added this update with the codename "Swing" — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

Shortly after the 14.30 Fortnite update, HYPEX also revealed that a new item that could mimic a broom should drop in-game as a part of Fortnitemares 2020. The new item is expected to be rideable.

Based on an educated guess, there will most likely be a cool-off period or a limit to how long players can ride the 'broom'.

Upcoming Loot Boxes:



- Broom Box (Brooms Mobility?)

- Candy Bucket — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

Fortnite Patch Notes: Storyline

The Marvel vs Galactus narrative seems to be approaching its climax rapidly. Data miner Mang0e recently revealed that the distant object in the sky can now be seen approaching the Battle Royale island.

This is how he may look once the Fortnite servers go live after the update:

The distant object has been updated, you may be able to see Galactus heading for the island in-game now! pic.twitter.com/9MDXq3aCHZ — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 13, 2020

Additionally, a hollo-table showcasing planets and various elements from the infamous ‘The End’ event was also found in the game files.

A new prototype has been added called Junior. Seems to be for a hollo-table which will show different planets, constellations, and re-use nebula effects from the end event. pic.twitter.com/KTVV3yFdL0 — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 13, 2020

These are unofficial Fortnite Patch notes that attempt to highlight the major additions that are making their way in-game with the update. Regardless, with piles of new mysteries to explore around the Battle Royale island, the community seems to be content with the latest Fortnite update.