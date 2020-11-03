Fortnite v14.50 patch notes, downtime, and everything new

Today is the day that marks the end of the Fortnitemares event in Fortnite. And with its end comes the new v14.50 patch, bringing along a variety of changes. We know that Galactus is also inbound, but we have the whole of November to see how that pans out.

According to the Fortnite Status official Twitter page, the downtime begins at 4 AM EST, or 2:30 PM IST. This means every match ongoing in Fortnite at that point of time will be terminated till the new update drops.

What to expect in the v14.50 patch in Fortnite

v14.50 jets in tomorrow, November 3, and prepares Fortnite for next week’s next-generation consoles! Downtime will start at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/rjsTgF2Psj — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 3, 2020

#1 Bug Fixes

First things first, as much as we expect new content to roll out in Fortnite, we also expect the devs to cover all the bugs. And with this patch, Epic Games is addressing a lot of bugs in its system.

Here's a list of bugs that will potentially be addressed in this patch:

Bash-Burner Animation System

Gas Cans temporarily disabled

Cozy Chomps and Ravage outfits appearing as Ramirez

Team size does not function properly when Join in progress is set to Join Next Round

Back to Hub option does not function properly in creative mode

#2 The Lachlan "Icon" Skin series

Lachlan, a part of team PWR, is an Australian Fortnite content creator. The new patch sees the introduction of the Lachlan skin series. Since he's been consistent in content creation since 2017 in this game, it was only fair that he be given a skin in-game.

Image Credits: Epic Games/YouTube

The cosmetic set will include the skin, a back bling, a pickaxe, and a new emote. These will be added in the v14.50 Fortnite patch, but the bundle is expected to release on 12th November.

#3 Jetpacks

Yes, jetpacks are returning to the game, courtesy of Tony Stark. This item was speculated in the leaks a while back, and the fact that it's finally added is somewhat a relief. While we aren't sure how this item has been tweaked, it is expected to be better than it's predecessors.

These sounds were added this update and they're related to an iron man jet pack gadget which has a loot pool id, i have no more info other than this. pic.twitter.com/4kE6t66owX — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 28, 2020

#4 Slurp Bazooka

This weapon was again seen in the leaks and is somewhat similar to the bandage bazooka. It was leaked soon after the v14.40 patch, but it's finally ready to be deployed in-game. It works on Fortnite's iconic slurp juice and heals shields as well, unlike its bandage cousin, which heals only health.

Here are some things that @intercelluar & i found until leaking is back to normal:



- Epic are working on a Slurp Bazooka

- There's an unreleased "Fire Extinguisher" item

- We might get a "Snowman NPC" that grants you a quest,

it has conversations, can explode and/or spawn loot — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 22, 2020

That's all we know about the v14.50 update for Fortnite. We'll definitely have more details once the patch drops. More information on the leaks can be found here, and check out what's in store for Season 5 here.