Fortnite Week 14 challenges: Where to visit different restaurant kitchens

Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 Challenges are live. One of the easier tasks to complete for 20k XP is visiting two different restaurant kitchens.

These types of challenges only require the player to find the location, walk inside, and reap the rewards.

Where to visit different restaurant kitchens in Fortnite

Restaurant Locations

Fortnite players looking to complete "visit different restaurant kitchens" have their pick of four different locations on Apollo Island. At the northern edge of Apollo Island, players can find Sticks Restaurant.

The northeast corner of the desert has The Pizza Pit, while the southern desert holds the Butter Barn. The Durrr Burger can be found in the southeast corner of Weeping Woods near Slurpy Swamp's border.

The quickest route to completing this challenge is landing at Sticks and making a quick trip down to The Pizza Pit. Enter their kitchens for some easy 20k XP and unlock the next challenge.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 Challenges

With a new week of challenges starting today, all quest areas will be busy with Fortnite players rushing to complete quests and earn XP.

Players should plan their rotations accordingly to make sure they can quickly complete challenges before moving on to the rest of the match.

Each challenge earns a player 20,000 XP for a total of 140,000 XP. This is an excellent way to level up the Fortnite Battle Pass.

Other Week 14 Challenges include:

Collect four cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs

Harvest eight fruits and vegetables

Earn 150 bars to hire a character

Visit two different restaurant kitchens

Drive a vehicle from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park

Drop off a vehicle at the Gas Station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner

Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake