Fortnite releases a new set of challenges every week, out of which one or two are always mundane tasks that you have to do at specific locations. For week 4, there is the ‘Dance on camera for 10 seconds at Sweaty Sands’ challenge, while last week we saw the ‘dance on top of the Crane at Rickety Rig’ challenge.

However, a couple of days ago users noticed that the Crane island which is right at the border of C7 and C8 is now totally submerged under water.

The following video was posted by Monkey Rainbow on YouTube, on 12th July:

This made the challenge impossible to do, and while some users were already done with it, others were not. Fortnite made an announcement regarding this earlier today.

'Dance on top of the crane at Rickety Rig' now replaced with a new challenge

Players who hadn’t completed the Crane challenge had already begun sweating, Fortnite announced that it is now being replaced with another one called “Deal damage to opponents at Catty Corner". Hence, users who hadn’t yet completed the Crane challenge can do this one instead. You can see the official Twitter announcement below:

The Crane at Rickety Rig may be gone, but don't worry if you haven't completed its Week 3 Challenge! For players who haven't done the Challenge, it will be replaced with a new one to complete!

Further, it appears that the new challenge can also be done by people who had already completed the original one, as one user was quick to point out on Twitter:

wait bro i already completed it why do i gotta do it again

Therefore, Fortnite has not just replaced the challenge for users who hadn’t completed it, it has also given a way to garner some extra XP for players who already had! To gain further help regarding the location of the concerned POI, read on:

The new challenge

The new challenge is called “Deal damage to opponents” at Catty corner. The location is Kit’s hideout, and is located in the G7 coordinate, towards the South-East corner of the Fortnite map. Downing henchman and other opponents will both contribute towards the challenge completion.

'Deal Damage to opponents at Catty Corner' - Fortnite Challenges guide (Image:gamepur)

Given how busy Catty Corner gets during casual games, you might have to spend more than a couple of games to be able to complete the challenge.

For further help, you can watch the video below. It was posted on YouTube by OpsMan: