Fortnite: What is smurfing and how can it lead to a ban?

Smurfing is one of the biggest problems encountered by newer Fortnite players.

Professional gamers in the past have been banned due to smurfing in the game.

Smurfing in Fortnite (Image Credit: Fortnite Intel)

Fortnite is full of try-hards and smurfs these days, which makes the game highly-competitive, but somehow takes the fun element out of the game. For those who are unaware of the terms 'smurf or smurfing' in online video games, it refers to a practice where highly-skilled and experienced players make new in-game accounts and abuse their knowledge to dominate new players.

This creates a highly-toxic and unfair environment for the newer players, who have just started playing any game. Many developers recognise these exploits in the match-making system and have taken strict measures against it, and Fortnite is no different.

Can smurfing lead to getting banned in Fortnite?

Yes. Smurfing in Fortnite can potentially lead to a ban of the account. Previously, Fortnite professional player Aydan 'Aydan' Conrad was banned (on 30th September 2019) after smurfing with his new account to get easier matches. He killed 41 players in that match, which led to his ban.

Aydan, professional Fortnite player (Image Credit: DotEsports)

Smurfing is a very bad practice, and professional players should always play under their skill ceiling to win matches and get better.

Match-making concerns in Fortnite

Previously, Fortnite players have reported several changes to the match-making system in the game, which gave them harder and sweatier enemies. Some players, to escape this high skill gap, make new accounts and play without any worries.

Epic Games, on their part, has been trying to fix the problem of match-making in Fortnite. Slowly but surely, the game should feel fairer, and winning matches won't be such a chore. Fixing the match-making system completely will curb the rise of smurfs in Fortnite and make the game fair for everyone.

