Fortnite: Free PlayStation bundle now available for all PS4 users, here is how to claim it

Here's a guide on how to claim the free PlayStation celebration pack in Fortnite.

The community has seen mixed reactions to the introduction of this bundle in the game.

Fortnite celebration pack for PlayStation users (Image Credit: Reddit)

Sony has just invested $250 million to acquire a minority stake in Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite. This investment was met with amazement in the gaming community, and everyone is excited about the future of Fortnite.

In the past, we have seen collaborations between PlayStation and Fortnite, which saw the introduction of cosmetic bundles containing gliders and exclusive skins for players who subscribed to PlayStation Plus. This time is no different, and leakers like HypeX have discovered a new celebration pack and tweeted about it:

New Free PlayStation Pack, will be available for everyone in the next 24H.. (https://t.co/DjGbccNqaK)



- "Introducing..." Emote

- Stratosphere Glider

- Down Arrow Contrail pic.twitter.com/q2GfzUShxM — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 10, 2020

'Introducing emote' will be a part of the PlayStation celebration pack in Fortnite

Later, everyone got their eyes on the PlayStation celebration pack, and it drew mixed reactions from fans of the game. Some PlayStation users are excited for the new free in-game emotes and glider, while Xbox gamers were complaining about the lack of free in-game cosmetics on their consoles.

The PlayStation celebration pack includes:

1. "Introducing" emote.

2. Stratosphere glider.

3. Down arrow contrail.

Later, many leakers and official sources confirmed that the pack is officially out now, and players can avail the free offer on their devices.

The PS+ Pack is now worldwide available on PS4! | #Fortnite



you can get it here: https://t.co/uDuSNCUfcI pic.twitter.com/5lW59pwuvC — Sizzy | Fortnite Leaks & News (@SizzyLeaks) July 10, 2020

How to claim this offer for PlayStation on Fortnite?

Step #1- Go to the official website of Sony PlayStation and look for Fortnite - PlayStation® Plus celebration pack in the store. You can also click here to go to the site directly.

Step #2- After that, sign in into your PlayStation account and click on add to cart.

Step #3- Then, confirm your purchase and log in to the game to find your free in-game cosmetics.

Do note- This offer is only for those players who have a subscription to PlayStation Plus, and others will not be able to claim this offer.

