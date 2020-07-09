Fortnite: 'Bhangra Boogie' emote can now be claimed for free; here's how

Fortnite has added a new emote called 'Bhangra Boogie'.

Here's a complete guide on how to get this emote for free.

Bhangra Boogie emote in Fortnite (Image Credit: Merl/Twitter)

Fortnite's first Indian emote — the 'Bhangra Boogie' — is here, and it is based on the famous traditional Punjabi dance style. Emotes have been one of the most-famous aspects in the game, and something that players often use to taunt enemies or just show off to friends.

However, as per leaks by Lucas7yoshi — a prominent Fortnite leaker and data-miner — it is a OnePlus-exclusive emote, meaning it will only be available for owners of this company's mobile phones. It might be available in the shop as well, though that is yet to be confirmed.

A new "exclusive"... Emote is coming to Fortnite.



"Bhangra Boogie" will be available through some sort of promotion from @OnePlus



I think its just available early/free for OnePlus, not exclusive.



OnePlus will likely tweet about this when this tweet sends.



Heres the emote: pic.twitter.com/s3qb6bjHaf — Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) July 9, 2020

As part of this collaboration with OnePlus, Fortnite has made an exclusive brand deal with the company. Previously, we saw PlayStation, Xbox and Samsung being a part of this popular battle royale game, with their exclusive sets of skins and bundles appearing in Fortnite.

Talking about the 'Bhangra Boogie' emote, some Fortnite community members have already noticed this unreleased emote on Lachlan's stream, and posted the same online. Some other season leaks also showcased this skin. Here is a picture of Lachlan's stream:

Lachlan's Fortnite stream (Image Credit: Reddit)

How to get the Bhangra Boogie emote for free in Fortnite?

Step #1: Go to the official website of OnePlus and go to redeem Fortnite emote. You can also click here to directly go there.

Step #2: Sign in into your OnePlus account, and key in the IMEI and PCBA numbers of your phone to claim the emote.

Step #3: After that, you will receive a special code on your email address.

Step #4: You need to put that code here to get the emote for free!

Frequently Asked Question (FAQ)

1. Which OnePlus devices are eligible for the free 'Bhangra' emote?

OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T, 6, 6T, 6T McLaren, 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G McLaren, 8 5G (T-Mobile), 8 5G UW (Verizon), 8, or 8 Pro — these devices can obtain the emote for free.

2. Can I get the emote more than one time with the same account?

No. You cannot get the emote for two devices, as the code will expire when you use it for an account the first time.

3. I cannot claim the offer from my country.

Answer: Try using the US server, as suggested by one Fortnite leaker, Merl, in his tweet.

HOW TO GET ONEPLUS EMOTE IF IT SAYS PAGE COMING SOON! 👀



Go to https://t.co/v4F8Nkex3h and scroll to the bottom of the page and change your region to United States. You can then claim the emote with your IMEI and PCBA numbers! Shoutout @CorardM for Helping!#BhangraBoogie pic.twitter.com/GDM8OTIUxC — Merl (@Merl) July 9, 2020

More FAQs can be found on OnePlus's website.

