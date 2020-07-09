Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: Collect Floating Rings at Pleasant Park - Location and Route

Fortnite's weekly challenges allow players to take part in several in-game activities.

Collecting all the floating rings will grant the players 35,000 Experience points.

Collect Floating Rings at Pleasant Park-Week 4 Challenge. (Image Credit: Twinfinite)

Fortnite has just released its Week 4 challenges as part of the 'Collect Blue Floating Rings' theme. Last week, players had to collect blue floating rings in Lazy Lakes. However, players are required to collect these rings from Pleasant Park this week.

Pleasant Park, just like other 'Points of Interest' in the game, has been submerged underwater and the only possible way to travel to it is using Ziplines and Motorboats.

Also, read: Fortnite: Gas Stations now officially active as Cars release date revealed

In this article, we discuss the exact location of these blue floating rings in Pleasant Park. We'll also enumerate the route that you can take to get to these rings in a single go.

How to collect floating blue rings in Pleasant Park in Fortnite

There is a very simple and straight forward route that you need to follow if you want to get these floating rings in Fortnite. Here is a map of the complete route for your reference:

Fortnite Week 4 Challenge Floating Rings Map. (Image Credit: Pro Game Guide)

Floating Ring #1- While landing from the bus, land at the South-western part of Pleasant Park where the road ends on the map. After landing, you will see the zipline and near that would be your first floating ring.

Floating Ring #2- Take the zipline that is going towards east. You will land on a windmill and there you will find your second floating ring.

Advertisement

Floating Ring #3- From the windmill platform, take the second zip wire on the zipline. It will take you to another windmill platform where you will see the third floating ring ready to be collected.

Floating Ring #4- Take the second zip wire again and you should get off the Zipline. You will directly see your last floating ring at the end of the zipline.

Completing this challenge will grant the players 35,000 Experience points. The points can be used for levelling up the battle pass and unlocking new cosmetics in the game.

Also, read: Fortnite: How to land a choppa at the bottom of Steamy Stacks

Here is a video guide of the challenge which you can refer as well for completing the challenge:

Also, read: Fortnite: All Helicopter Locations in Season 3