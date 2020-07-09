Fortnite: Gas Stations now officially active as Cars release date revealed

Cars will be coming to Fortnite on 21st July, according to leaks.

Mobility will be greatly improved with the addition of different vehicles in Fortnite.

Cars are coming to Fortnite in Season 3. (Image Credit: Fortnite Tracker)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will be remembered in history as the season when Fortnite brought epic cars into the game. Mobility was never an issue in the game, as with the addition of Choppas (Helicopters) and motorboats, players could easily outrun the storm.

However, cars have been a hotly-anticipated topic of debate among the players since the first season of the game. They are the most obvious vehicles that are present in almost every battle royale game, and Fortnite will be adding them to the game as the water level goes down throughout the season.

Also read: Fortnite: The best sweaty skins in Fortnite and why you should use them

Primarily, there are four types of cars/vehicles that have been found by data-miners and those posters are present in-game as well.

How will the Cars function in Fortnite Season 3?

As the water level goes down, perfect roads spanning the entirety of the map should emerge, and cars will then be drivable in the map. However, if you get into a Choppa or any other vehicle and turn on your map, you will see the exact location of the Gas Stations. These Gas Station will be active as the cars are added into the game.

here is in files "Apollo_GasPump_Valet", pretty sure its for upcoming car, this will use mesh with name:



- Gas_Pump_03

- S_Commerce_GasPump_02 (pictures above)



will give metal after destroying and will also explode after hit or smth (kinda logical) — Sizzy | Fortnite Leaks & News (@SizzyLeaks) July 8, 2020

One of the most popular data-miner and leaker, Sizzy also revealed how he thinks the gas stations will function with the cars in the game. Players might need to park their cars at these places and get a gas can to fill the car's gas. However, it is mere speculation at this point and we will know more about these speculated additions if/when they are finally added to the game.

Advertisement

The Current Gas pump which is named _03 is the one mentioned to work to refuel cars.



Second image is of the New Gas Pump textures which means that Current Gas pumps might get a rework next update Since no meshes were added for it. pic.twitter.com/G0XFf4YdYr — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) July 8, 2020

Another leaker commented on the same topic and suggested that the gas stations are going to be active on 21st July when the cars are being added to the game.

Memes with the Gas Station

Gas Station's can explode with a gunshot and keeping that in mind, Muselk, a popular Fortnite Content Creator, eliminated enemies by baiting them into the Gas Stations before eventually blowing it up with a gunshot. Here is a video of Muselk attempting funny meme stunts with the Gas Stations:

Also read: Fortnite: The best of streamers raging online