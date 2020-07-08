Fortnite: The best of streamers raging online

Here is a collection of popular streamers raging at the popular game, Fortnite.

Rage is an inevitable part of online gaming, and rest assured it is never going away.

Fortnite rage is pretty common (Image Credit: Kazal/YT)

Fortnite is a competitive video game and anyone who plays it wishes to get the 'Victory Royale'. However, the game is not fair on everyone, as there are often moments when the luck of players is bad and they get eliminated from the game.

It happens to the best of us, whether you are building a sky base and get killed, bringing the structure down and causing you to lose your mind. Rage is a common element in these types of battle royale video games, where one gunshot can change the outcome of a match and thus, ensures that matches are high stake.

Famous streamers like Ninja and Tfue have also been victims of this inevitable curse of rage, and have screamed their hearts out in frustration at Fortnite. In this article, we look at the best rage compilation of top Fortnite streamers.

Top streamers raging in Fortnite

#1 Ninja

Ninja is one of the best players in Fortnite, however, his early clips have some tremendous rage and make for an entertaining watch. Here is a video of Ninja 'raging online' in Fortnite's early seasons:

#2 Tfue

Tfue is a very serious professional player, and rarely expresses himself fully in video games, as he is dead focussed on his game. However, in some of the rare occurrences, he has raged hard at Fortnite and complained about the game's 'broken mechs'. Here is a video of Tfue 'raging online' in Fortnite:

#3 Lachlan

Lachlan is a very famous Fortnite content creator, and has been playing the game since its inception. He is a very expressive person, and often rages at his unfortunate eliminations from matches. Here is a video of him raging on Fortnite:

