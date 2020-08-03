Fortnite: Where to 'Complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem'?

We all know that Fortnite releases a new set of challenges every week. This week (Week-7), we have unique challenges that will take Fortnite players to a bunch of locations, including Retail Row, Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods. Generally, the Weekly Challenges are leaked in advance by various Leakers and data miners on Twitter.

Sometimes, however, Twitter leaks and data miners turn out to be wrong, and are not entirely correct about the challenges that show up. This can be because of technical issues, or simply because Epic had a change of heart.

The cars should be activated just before challenges go live! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Y1XApxOL3A — Fortnite | News & Leaks 🌴 (@FNinformation) July 21, 2020

This is what happened with the 'Gas up a Vehicle at Catty Corner' challenge. The challenge was not released as planned, much to the dismay of Fortnite fans around the world. Later, Epic confirmed and suggested that there can be a delay of ''weeks''.

Regardless, the same fate was met up by the 'Complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem' challenge. As you can see below, the challenge was supposed to be released in Week 4. However, it did not make its way to the game that week, and has not been released yet. That does not mean that you cannot go ahead and complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem regardless.

Image Credits: iFireMonkey, Twitter

Fortnite: Where and how to complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem

First and foremost, you need to find the unnamed location on the Fortnite map. You can find it on Coordinate E7, north of Misty Meadows. It has a large racing area for motorboats with a Repairing station, food stalls and seats for the spectators.

Image Credits: fortniteinsider.com

Once you have located it, follow the steps given below:

1. Look for a boat, and run close to it. Press ''X'' when you are close.

Image Credits: Perfect Score, Youtube

2. Drive the boat to the start line and wait for the timer to run down to zero.

Image Credits: Perfect Score, Youtube

3. Once the lap timer begins, all you have to do is drive the motorboat through large blue rings.

Image Credits: Perfect Score, Youtube

4. The course is simple enough, and you should be able to complete it in good time.

That is all you have to do in order to complete a lap. For further help, you can look at the video below: