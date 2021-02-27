Fortnite: Where to find and Scan a server at Surface Hub

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is right around the corner, which means players have a limited amount of time to complete quests. One of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 13 challenges include “Scan a Server at a Surface Hub.” The quest is as simple as it sounds, as players are required to scan a server in one of the three available hubs, and it does not require you to have a pro-level skillset.

Things can get a tad bit difficult while finding the servers, as the name of the quest itself misleads people into believing that the servers are located on the surface of the map. However, that's not the case at all, as the available three Surface Hubs are located underground in three different locations on the Fortnite Map.

Surface Hub Location Fortnite

The three available Surface Hubs in Fortnite are located in the following three locations:

Hunter’s Haven

Colossal Coliseum

Stealthy Stronghold

Players who visit one of the three locations mentioned above must then proceed underground and look for the Surface Hub and scan the server, as a result of which players will successfully complete the “Scan a Server at a Surface Hub” in Fortnite.

However, some players may also find it difficult to locate the server underground. Hence we have curated a guide about the locations of the Surface Hubs, which is given below.

Hunters Haven's Surface Hub

Step 1: Proceed South-West of Hunter's Haven and locate the building with one door.

Step 2: Once you reach the building, enter the door and take the stairs and go all the way down.

Step 3: Once you hit rock bottom, the hub can be seen in a corner right above your location.

Colossal Coliseum’s Surface Hub

Step 1: Proceed South of Colossal Coliseum and locate the stairs going underground.

Step 2: Once you take the stairs, you may come across a couple of gates that you need to break.

Step 3: Once you hit rock bottom, head towards the small stairs that go up to a small room, and you will see two servers.

Stealthy Stronghold’s Surface Hub

Step 1: Proceed South-East of Stealthy Stronghold, where you will find ruins.

Step 2: Enter the ruins and turn left towards the hole that drops down to the stairs.

Step 3: Once you hit rock bottom, look for a small room that will have the server.

