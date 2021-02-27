Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Release Date, Leaks, and everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is about to conclude, as currently we are in the twelfth week of the ongoing season. This means Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is right around the corner. As usual, data miners have been scrutinizing the game's code to get an early look at what players can expect to see in the upcoming season.

The testing of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 was recently confirmed by leaks that were curated by data miners. Alongside this, the recent v15.40 update also gave us a glimpse of the upcoming season and all the in-game content it could possibly bring along.

With Season 5 being an absolute hit, all the hype now revolves around when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will start and what the changes and content curations are that players can expect to see.

Hence, we have compiled Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, all details down below.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Release Date

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will start sometime around March 16th. According to popular Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey, there will be a total of 15 weeks in Season 5.

Take the predicted release date with a pinch of salt as nothing has been officially confirmed or announced by Epic Games. According to the leaks, players can also expect to see an end-of-season live event, and that will be announced beforehand too.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Leaks

Here are all the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Leaks we have so far:

#1 Family Guys Cosmetics leaked- A recent leak that sources from popular data miner @FrenzyLeaks is hinting towards the arrival of Family Guy cosmetics in Fortnite. However, we are not aware of when the skin set will release and how much it will cost.

#2 Street Fighter Stage spotted- Street Fighter, which is a popular video games series by Capcom, may have a cameo in the upcoming Fortnite season as @sentinelcentral on Twitter spotted a character.

#3 Season 6 testing commences- According toTheBriteFuture, Epic has already started the testing of Patch v16.00, which is the patch that will introduce Season 6 to the game.

Readers must take all the leaks and speculations with a pinch of salt as nothing has been officially confirmed by Epic yet.