Fortnite: Which LTMs are coming to the game in Season 3?

The new Fortnite season has brought various changes with regards to the map, equipment and game modes.

Here, we look at the LTMs that are expected to be released when the next update comes out.

The developers of Fortnite have always been very dynamic in releasing new game modes, skins and other equipment. These updates always follow a particular storyline and theme, and the new season is no different.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 poster

As we already know, the theme for this year is water, with characters such as Aquaman, and new confirmed POIs like Atlantis, expected over the next few weeks. Furthermore, the map is currently flooded but seeing gradual changes, which are expected to continue for at least a fortnight.

On 30th June, Epic Games announced the New Summer Splash 2020 event, with various new and old limited time modes, skins and equipment to be rotated on a weekly basis.

Upcoming LTMs in Fortnite

The announcement mentioned the return of some classic LTMs like The Sneaky Silencers, which will now be known as the Fog of War, Close encounters, Unvaulted and Clash. Moreover, some other old LTMs will return with added features and challenges, and although no other official information is available, the leaks have already spoken!

A couple of days ago, HYPEX, a habitual Fortnite data miner, released information about the latest Summer Splash LTMs that have already been hotfixed by Epic Games into Fortnite. These LTMs should be introduced during next week's maintenance.

The first one is Blitz, which was first released in early 2018 and is a faster-paced version of the Battle Royale mode. The delay between each circle is shorter, and the game begins with a storm that moves towards the island continuously. These matches are quick, not more than fifteen to twenty minutes long.

The second LTM to return is the high-explosives LTM, which is also a faster-paced version of the Battle Royale. However, there are only explosive weapons available on this map. This mode was first introduced during patch 1.9.0, and was quite popular among gamers.

Third, a shotguns-only LTM will be released, which is also a shorter version of the Battle Royale mode. Here, only shotguns are available throughout the map.

Finally, we have the Unvaulted mode, which is the one mode most gamers have been excited about. This mode will allow Fortnite gamers to use all weapons that have been previously vaulted by the developers. These weapons were removed for different reasons. While some were considered too powerful, others were removed simply because the collaborations they were released as part of had ended.

This also comes in the backdrop of the recently-released news on the all-new racing LTM mode, which is expected to be the way cars are introduced into Fortnite. We have talked about the same here.

Users around the world had thought that this would mean that weapons were forever gone from the game, but that apparently is not true!

In conclusion, there are a lot of new features and equipments to look forward to, and the return of LTMs means that developers are taking the recent stagnation in its revenue seriously. This can mean only good things, as far as Fortnite gamers are concerned!